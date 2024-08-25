Pakistan invites Indian PM Narendra Modi to SCO summit in Islamabad after eight years





Pakistan has sent an official invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government meeting scheduled for mid-October in Islamabad, official sources confirmed on Sunday. They said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had invited Modi and other SCO leaders to the regional leaders' meeting on October 15-16 in Islamabad. This is the first time in eight years that Pakistan has invited the Indian leader. The last time Modi was invited to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit was in 2016. The summit never took place after India boycotted it and since then the regional organisation has been virtually dysfunctional. But missing the SCO meeting in Islamabad will not be easy for Modi given the presence of other powerful countries. If he doesn't show up in person, Modi could join us virtually. Diplomatic sources are sceptical about Modi's visit to Islamabad, given the current state of relations between the two neighbours. But in the past, such regional groupings have helped the two countries mend relations. That seems unlikely today, given the differences in position between Pakistan and India on initiating the normalisation process. The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and security alliance founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It has since expanded to include India, Pakistan and Iran as full members, Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia as observers and other countries as dialogue partners. The SCO is often seen as a counterweight to Western alliances such as NATO and plays an important role in promoting regional cooperation. Pakistan attended all SCO meetings hosted by India last year, either in person or virtually. Bilawal Bhutto visited Goa for the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in May 2023. India invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the SCO summit held in New Delhi. Before Pakistan could decide whether to attend the New Delhi summit, India suddenly decided to hold the meeting virtually instead of in person. India is believed to have taken this decision at the last moment due to its tensions with China and Pakistan. The SCO plays a vital role in addressing regional security challenges, including terrorism, extremism and separatism. It conducts joint military exercises and intelligence exchanges among member states. The SCO promotes economic cooperation through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). It aims to strengthen trade, energy partnerships and infrastructure development across Eurasia. It also provides a platform for member states to align on major international issues, often advocating for a multipolar world order and challenging Western dominance in global affairs. The 23rd SCO Summit was held on July 4, 2023, hosted by India via video conference.

