Carol Vorderman slams controversial BBC management decisions

Carol Vorderman has criticised “controversial decisions by BBC management” following the Huw Edwards scandal.

The former Countdown star, 63, received a standing ovation after delivering the Alternative MacTaggart Lecture at the Edinburgh Television Festival on Friday.

She described herself as having appeared on thousands of television shows over the decades, “fired by the BBC – twice – a pain in the ass, a party-lover, menopausal”, adding that she stood “angry and unapologetic” at the media event.

Vorderman claims she was “fired” by the company without “any discussion” after it introduced new social media guidelines she disagreed with.

She said that “trust in the BBC is declining”, which she said was understandable given the way “people feel after so many controversial decisions by the BBC management”.

Vorderman referred to former news presenter Edwards, who pleaded guilty to broadcasting child sexual abuse images after resigning from the BBC in April. The corporation knew that police had arrested him in November, while he was suspended for another matter.

She cited Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker's tweets about the previous government's immigration policy, which led to his temporary ouster from the programme, as well as the departure of BBC chairman Richard Sharp following questions about the former Goldman Sachs banker's role in securing an £800,000 loan guarantee for then prime minister Boris Johnson.

Vorderman also called television a “disaster”, citing Ofcom figures which she said showed the “ongoing decimation of terrestrial television”.

A study by the media regulator, published in July, found that less than half of young people watch live television in an average week.

Viewers aged 45 to 54 have also started to turn away from linear TV, with viewing rates in this age group falling from 89% to 84% in one year.

"TELEVISION, SNOBRIETY AND LONDON" Title of my alternative MacTaggart speech tomorrow at the @edinburghtvfest Festival Since the very first show on Channel 4 – Countdown in 1982, I have worked for all the major channels, with around 9/10,000 shows Research shows that television…

Vorderman, who now hosts a Sunday show on LBC radio, added: “Politics, arrogance, snobbery lead to disillusionment. They are all inextricably linked.

“The rich and powerful corrupt politics, the affluent middle classes take over the airwaves, the increasingly absurd headlines of right-wing newspapers are promoted by political programs. What does this have to do with class? Everything, literally everything.

“After 14 years of austerity and lies from the privileged political class, this country is in absolute disarray and the television industry must also take its share of responsibility, including in the riots.”

The maths expert, who grew up in poverty in Wales, said: “Working class people feel that they are not represented, that their situation is not represented, that the lack of opportunities, the lack of money and jobs is not represented.”

Vorderman also said: “Ours is an industry of snobbery: regional snobbery, class snobbery and educational snobbery, and don’t even get me started on the political issues.”

She also said the working class was increasingly turning to social media.

Carol Vorderman said the industry was “in a terrible state” (Ian West/PA)

Vorderman added: “Social media – no longer the new kid on the block, but rather the rude uncle – has changed our society and its rules, and it is decimating our industry as we know it, and for good reason.

“What this gives everyone in cities outside the wealthy Southeast the opportunity to do is see and hear points of view that they recognize, in a language that they recognize.

“I no longer have to go through the filter of a producer, an editor or someone who has never been to my city or my region, who has no idea how people like me live and the worries we have.”

She cited a study by the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre, which found that less than 10% of people working in the television, video, radio and photography industries were from working class backgrounds last year.

Vorderman also said that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage's appearance on ITV's celebrity competition show I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! had helped “normalise” his views.

“Nigel Farage on I'm A Celebrity, 'oh Nigel is just Nigel, it's nothing to do with me' – what planet is that person on who thinks that?” Vorderman asked.

Earlier in the festival, ITV chief executive Kevin Lygo defended Mr Farage's appearance on the show.

“The public is intelligent enough to form their own opinions. Honestly, I didn't mean to offend anyone,” he added.

Vorderman also said that “bad actors are manipulating the fact that the mainstream media may not be speaking the language of the working class.”

She added: “I hope that the whole of this year's television festival has really made you think about your own perceptions and ask yourself questions about class and opportunity and the responsibility you have for the future of this country.”

Vorderman has increasingly turned to political activism, including criticising the previous Conservative government, and is due to publish her book Out Of Order: What's Gone Wrong With Britain And One Woman's Mission To Fix It, in September.

After the session, she also said TV was in a “death spiral” and called on leaders to “get out more” in the regions during an interview with Loose Women star Charlene White.

Vorderman also said she had become increasingly outspoken and disagreed with the “unwritten celebrity rulebook” of being nice to newspapers.

She added: “I was just frustrated because having spent all those years on television, I think there were very few voices on television that were telling the truth as I saw it, which was how shameful it was, etc.”