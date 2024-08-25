Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said laws should be strengthened to ensure stricter punishment for crimes against women.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon on Sunday, August 25, 2025. , Photo Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 25, 2024) said his government is strengthening laws to impose stricter punishment for crimes against women.
“I assure you that the central government is supporting the state governments in all possible efforts to put an end to atrocities against women. We cannot stop until this sinful mentality is eradicated from the Indian society,” the Prime Minister said.
His statement comes in the wake of widespread protests in West Bengal following the death of a young woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Speaking at a gathering of women members of Lakhpati Didi self-help groups who earn Rs 1 lakh per year in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, Mr Modi said his administration had done more for women in the last decade than all previous governments since Independence put together.
He pointed out that before 2014, women's self-help groups were getting less than Rs 25,000 crore in loans, while in the last 10 years, this figure has shot up to Rs 9 lakh crore. During his visit to Jalgaon, he also interacted with Lakhpati Didis and launched a Rs 2,500 crore revolving fund that will benefit 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for the continued stability and prosperity of the state, noting that Maharashtra is a key player in India's development, whose future depends on fresh investments and job creation. Maharashtra is the shining star of a developed India. The future of the state lies in more investments and job growth, he said.
The Lakhpati Didi programme, Mr Modi said, is designed not only to increase women's incomes but also to empower future generations. He highlighted the critical role of women in India's economic growth, noting that while the country is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, this is not always the case.
You must have heard that India is going to become the third largest economy in the world. Women play a huge role in it. But that was not the case a few years ago, he said. Women ensure the prosperity of every home and family. However, no one is there to ensure women's welfare, the BJP leader added.
He stressed that women have always faced challenges like not having property in their name and struggling to get bank loans, which has hampered their ability to start small businesses. That is why I, your son and brother, have decided to make your lives easier. We have taken decisions in the interest of women year after year, PM Modi said.
He described how his government has taken consistent steps to improve the lives of women, fulfilling the promises made during the Lok Sabha elections, including making three million Lakhpati Didis women who earn more than Rs one lakh per year through self-help groups. When I visited you during the Lok Sabha elections, I promised that we will make three million Lakhpati Didi sisters. This means women who work in self-help groups and whose annual income is more than Rs one lakh, he said.
Over the last decade, one crore Lakhpati Didis have been made, with an additional 11 lakh women added to this group in the last two months alone.
Expresses his anguish
He expressed grief over the recent bus accident in Nepal that claimed the lives of 14 people from Jalgaon district and mentioned that his government had dispatched Minister Raksha Khadse to Nepal.
Finally, Mr Modi recalled his recent visit to Poland, where he witnessed the deep respect that the people of that country have for Maharashtra, especially because of the Kolhapur colony that sheltered Polish refugees during World War II.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-interacts-with-lakhpati-didis-in-maharashtras-jalgaon/article68565036.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump biographer says election defeat could decimate his fortune
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said laws should be strengthened to ensure stricter punishment for crimes against women.
- Egypt women's team uses LATAM Cup as 'great way to connect' with home country
- Carol Vorderman slams controversial BBC management decisions
- Second earthquake in NSW Upper Hunter cracks windows, disrupts rugby league suspension
- Photos: All-City Boys Tennis
- Solingen: Manhunt continues after German knife attack kills three | BBC News
- Pakistan invites Indian PM Narendra Modi to SCO summit in Islamabad after eight years
- Page not found – Brand Innovators
- Authorities Investigate False Rumors About IMEK's Resignation
- Imran Khan is in great shape, says Dr Asim – Pakistan
- India's Dhawan bids farewell to international and domestic cricket