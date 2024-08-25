Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said laws should be strengthened to ensure stricter punishment for crimes against women.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 25, 2024) said his government is strengthening laws to impose stricter punishment for crimes against women.

“I assure you that the central government is supporting the state governments in all possible efforts to put an end to atrocities against women. We cannot stop until this sinful mentality is eradicated from the Indian society,” the Prime Minister said.

His statement comes in the wake of widespread protests in West Bengal following the death of a young woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Speaking at a gathering of women members of Lakhpati Didi self-help groups who earn Rs 1 lakh per year in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, Mr Modi said his administration had done more for women in the last decade than all previous governments since Independence put together.

He pointed out that before 2014, women's self-help groups were getting less than Rs 25,000 crore in loans, while in the last 10 years, this figure has shot up to Rs 9 lakh crore. During his visit to Jalgaon, he also interacted with Lakhpati Didis and launched a Rs 2,500 crore revolving fund that will benefit 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra for the continued stability and prosperity of the state, noting that Maharashtra is a key player in India's development, whose future depends on fresh investments and job creation. Maharashtra is the shining star of a developed India. The future of the state lies in more investments and job growth, he said.

The Lakhpati Didi programme, Mr Modi said, is designed not only to increase women's incomes but also to empower future generations. He highlighted the critical role of women in India's economic growth, noting that while the country is on track to become the world's third-largest economy, this is not always the case.

You must have heard that India is going to become the third largest economy in the world. Women play a huge role in it. But that was not the case a few years ago, he said. Women ensure the prosperity of every home and family. However, no one is there to ensure women's welfare, the BJP leader added.

He stressed that women have always faced challenges like not having property in their name and struggling to get bank loans, which has hampered their ability to start small businesses. That is why I, your son and brother, have decided to make your lives easier. We have taken decisions in the interest of women year after year, PM Modi said.

He described how his government has taken consistent steps to improve the lives of women, fulfilling the promises made during the Lok Sabha elections, including making three million Lakhpati Didis women who earn more than Rs one lakh per year through self-help groups. When I visited you during the Lok Sabha elections, I promised that we will make three million Lakhpati Didi sisters. This means women who work in self-help groups and whose annual income is more than Rs one lakh, he said.

Over the last decade, one crore Lakhpati Didis have been made, with an additional 11 lakh women added to this group in the last two months alone.

Expresses his anguish

He expressed grief over the recent bus accident in Nepal that claimed the lives of 14 people from Jalgaon district and mentioned that his government had dispatched Minister Raksha Khadse to Nepal.

Finally, Mr Modi recalled his recent visit to Poland, where he witnessed the deep respect that the people of that country have for Maharashtra, especially because of the Kolhapur colony that sheltered Polish refugees during World War II.