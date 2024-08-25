Donald Trump biographer says election defeat could decimate his fortune





Former President Donald Trump's biographer said Saturday that if the Republican presidential nominee loses the November election, it could decimate his net worth.

In an interview with MSNBC's Alex Witt on Saturday afternoon, Tim O'Brien, author of the 2005 biography TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, explained why Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, is in decline and how an election loss could make things worse.

When Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns Truth Social, went public in late March, its stock price was $66.22. By Friday, it had fallen to $22.81. In its most recent quarter, TMTG reported a loss of more than $16 million and revenue of less than $1 million.

In a filing with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), TMTG said that the “success of the business depends in part on the popularity of our brand and the reputation and popularity of President Donald J. Trump. The value of TMTG's brand could diminish if President Donald J. Trump's popularity were to suffer,” adding that “TMTG's business plan relies on President Donald J. Trump bringing his former social media followers to TMTG's platform.”

O'Brien told Witt that Trump's stake in TMTG represents “probably about half of his net worth now — at least, I think,” adding that his stake is worth about $2.7 billion.

“We are in the very unusual position of having a publicly traded stock that is actually a barometer of Trump’s political fortunes, because Truth Social’s business model is nothing more than the cult of Donald Trump’s personality and his social media presence,” O’Brien said.

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, told Newsweek via email Saturday night: “President Trump has had phenomenal success throughout his career: starting businesses, building iconic buildings, creating one of the greatest television shows in history, and then becoming president of the United States. He will return to the White House once again.”

Newsweek reached out to TMTG and O'Brien's agents via email for comment Saturday night.

Former President Donald Trump speaks on August 20 in Howell, Michigan. Former Trump biographer Tim O'Brien said Saturday that if the Republican presidential nominee loses the November election, it could decimate his fortune. Former President Donald Trump speaks on August 20 in Howell, Michigan. Former Trump biographer Tim O'Brien said Saturday that if the Republican presidential nominee loses the November election, it could decimate his fortune. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The biographer explained how recent political events contributed to the successes and failures of Trump's media enterprise.

He said TMTG's stock “jumped” in the first days after Trump was shot in the right ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, in what the FBI is investigating as an assassination attempt.

In addition to President Joe Biden's weak performance in a debate with Trump in late June, the former president “had so much momentum at that point that he came to the Republican Party [National] “A convention with that kind of momentum,” O’Brien said.

He added: “Since the Republican convention, all the momentum has gone to the Democrats… and you've seen the value of Truth Social start to wane again.”

On July 21, Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who later became the Democratic presidential nominee. Harris has hit the ground running, raising about $500 million since joining the race as the front-runner, Reuters sources said.

His campaign has also amassed 4.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.3 million followers on X, formerly Twitter. Meanwhile, Trump rejoined X earlier this month, where he has 89.8 million followers. He has just 7.6 million followers on Truth Social.

Witt asked O'Brien what would happen to TMTG's value if Trump lost the next election and what would happen if he won?

O'Brien told Witt that if Trump lost the election, the value of his media company “would become negligible. I can't necessarily say it would go to zero, but it would decline even more dramatically from its current value.”

He added that if Trump wins the election, the value of his company will increase again.

Asked whether Trump had “undermined the profitability of Truth Social” when he rejoined X, O’Brien said, “Of course he did,” but added that Trump “realized he wouldn’t have been able to reach the political audience he wanted to reach.”

