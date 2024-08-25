Politics
Chinese robot makers tap Tesla to supply humanoid workers
China dominates the electric vehicle market and is now chasing Tesla in the race to build battery-powered humanoid vehicles that are meant to replace the workers who build electric vehicles on assembly lines.
At the World Robotics Conference in Beijing this week, more than two dozen Chinese companies showed off humanoid robots designed to work in factories and warehouses, and even more showed off the precision, Chinese-made parts needed to build them.
China's push into the emerging industry is inspired by the formula that guided its first push for electric vehicles more than a decade ago: government support, fierce price competition from a wide range of new entrants and a strong supply chain.
“China's humanoid robot industry demonstrates clear advantages in terms of supply chain integration (and) mass production capabilities,” said Arjen Rao, an analyst at China-based LeadLeo Research Institute.
The robotics effort is supported by President Xi Jinping's policy of developing “new productive forces” in technology, a point emphasized in brochures for this week's event.
In January, the city of Beijing launched a $1.4 billion state-backed fund for robotics, while Shanghai announced plans in July to create a $1.4 billion fund for the humanoid industry.
The robots on display this week come from some of the same domestic suppliers that have ridden the electric vehicle wave, including battery and sensor makers.
Goldman Sachs predicted in January that the annual global market for humanoid robots would reach $38 billion by 2035, with nearly 1.4 million shipments for consumer and industrial applications. The agency estimated that the cost of materials needed to build them would have fallen to about $150,000 each by 2023, excluding research and development costs.
“There is significant room to reduce costs,” said Hu Debo, CEO of Shanghai Kepler Exploration Robotics, a company he co-founded last year that is inspired by Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot. “China specializes in rapid iteration and production.”
Hu's company is working on the fifth version of a worker robot that will be tested in factories. He expects the selling price to be less than $30,000.
“The Catfish Effect”
When Tesla opened its Shanghai factory in 2019, Chinese officials said they expected the electric-vehicle pioneer to have a “catfish effect” on Chinese manufacturing: introducing a big competitor that would make Chinese rivals swim faster.
Tesla's Optimus robot had a similar effect, Hu said.
The American automaker first unveiled Optimus in 2021, which CEO Elon Musk later touted as potentially “more important than the automotive business over time.”
Elon Musk's company is using an artificial intelligence approach for Optimus that is modeled after its “full self-driving” software for electric vehicles. Tesla has a head start in AI, but China has the ability to drive down the cost of production, according to Chinese rivals and analysts.
Tesla showed off a mannequin-like Optimus standing in a plexiglass box next to a Cybertruck at an exhibition alongside the Beijing conference this week.
Optimus was outshone by many Chinese humanoids who waved, walked or even shrugged, but it was still one of the most popular exhibits and crowded with people taking pictures.
“Next year there will be over 1,000 of my countrymen in the factory,” read a sign next to Optimus.
Tesla reiterated in a statement that it plans to move beyond prototypes to begin producing Optimus in small volumes next year.
Robots on the assembly line
Hong Kong-listed UBTECH Robotics is also testing its robots in auto plants. It started with Geely and announced a deal Thursday to test them at an Audi plant in China.
“By next year, our goal is to move to serial manufacturing,” said Sotirios Stasinopoulos, UBTECH project manager.
That would mean up to 1,000 robots working in factories, he said. “This is the first step toward large-scale deployment.”
UBTECH uses Nvidia chips in its robots, but more than 90% of the components come from China.
The current generation of production robots, with massive arms capable of welding and other tasks, has been driven mainly by companies outside China, including Japan's Fanuc, Swiss engineering group ABB and Germany's Kuka, owned by Chinese appliance maker Midea.
According to the International Federation of Robotics, China has the largest number of production robots installed in factories, more than three times as many as in North America.
Xin Guobin, China's vice minister of industry and information technology, said at the opening of the Beijing event that his ministry had implemented Xi Jinping's directives and made China “an important force in the global robotics industry.”
Last November, the country called for mass production of humanoid robots by 2025, but that will start on a much smaller scale than that needed to transform electric vehicle production.
“I think it will probably take at least 20 to 30 years before humanoid robots can reach large-scale commercial application,” said Rao, of LeadLeo Research Institute.
