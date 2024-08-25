How did Donald Trump post deepfakes of Taylor Swift? | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





When Donald Trump shared a series of AI-generated images this week that falsely depicted Taylor Swift and her fans supporting his presidential campaign, the former US president was amplifying the work of an obscure nonprofit that aspires to fund right-wing media influencers and has a history of spreading misinformation.

Several of the images Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, which showed young women in Swifties for Trump T-shirts, were the product of the John Milton Freedom Foundation. Launched last year, the Texas-based nonprofit bills itself as a press freedom group whose goal is to empower independent journalists and strengthen the foundations of democracy.

Trump posts fake profiles of Taylor Swift and her fans. Photo: Nick Robins-Early/Truth SocialA screenshot of @amuses Swifties for Trump's tweet. Photo: Nick Robins-Early/Truth Social/X

The group’s day-to-day operations appear to revolve around sharing engagement bait on X and seeking millions of donors for a scholarship program chaired by a high school sophomore that would award $100,000 to Twitter personalities such as Glenn Greenwald, Andy Ngo and Lara Logan, according to a review of the group’s tax records, investor documents and social media posts. The John Milton Freedom Foundation did not respond to a request for comment on its operations and scholarship program.

After months of retweeting conservative media influencers and echoing Elon Musk's claims that free speech is under attack from left-wing forces, one of the organization's messages reached Trump and then his millions of supporters.

Disinformation researchers have long warned that generative AI has the potential to lower the bar for creating misleading content and threaten election-related news. After Musk’s company xAI launched its largely unregulated Grok image generator last week, there has been a surge in AI content featuring depictions of Trump, Kamala Harris, and other political figures. The Milton Freedom Foundation is one of several small groups flooding social media with so-called AI slop.

Niche AI ​​for Nonprofits Makes Its Way to Trump

During the surge in AI images on X, the conservative account @amuse posted AI-generated images of Swift fans to its more than 300,000 followers. The text of the post, which was labeled satire, had a watermark indicating that it was sponsored by the John Milton Freedom Foundation. Trump posted a screenshot of @amuses’ tweet on Truth Social.

The @amuse account itself has considerable reach, with about 390,000 followers on X and dozens of daily posts. The @amuse account appears to be run by Alexander Muse, listed as a consultant in the Milton Foundation’s investor prospectus, who also writes a right-wing Substack commentary that includes articles exploring election conspiracy theories. The @amuse account has numerous connections to Muse. The X account is connected to a Substack that publishes the exact same articles that Muse publishes on his LinkedIn page, which also has the username amuse, reflecting his first initial and last name. Muse’s book on how to get startup funding, which includes examples of him asking ChatGPT to pretend to be Elon Musk and offer business advice, lists this same Substack account as its publisher.

Prominent accounts including Elon Musk have shared and responded to @amuses posts, which recently included AI-generated depictions of Trump fighting Darth Vader and sexualized images of Harris. The banner image is currently an AI-generated photo of Trump surrounded by women wearing Swifties T-shirts. The account posts misleading, pro-Trump headlines, such as one claiming that Harris turned over hundreds of thousands of children to human traffickers as border czar. The headlines, like the AI-generated Swifties for Trump, are watermarked as sponsored by the John Milton Freedom Foundation.

The John Milton Freedom Foundation, named after the 17th-century British poet and essayist, has a limited online presence: a website, an investor prospectus and an X account with fewer than 500 followers. The team behind it, according to its own filings, consists of five people based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with varying degrees of experience in Republican politics. Muse’s daughter, described as a bright 10th grader on the nonprofit’s website, is the chair of the Milton Foundation’s board of directors.

The foundation’s stated goal is to raise $2 million from major donors to award $100,000 grants to a roster of right-wing media influencers. They include former CBS journalist turned far-right star Lara Logan, who was fired from Newsmax in recent years for giving a QAnon-inspired speech claiming world leaders drink children’s blood, and the author of an anti-trans children’s book. The organization estimates the money would allow these already established influencers to increase their reach more than 10-fold in less than a year, according to its investor prospectus.

Although only one of the members listed on the foundation's website mentions the organization on their X profile and none follow their account, the @amuse account has a visible link to the group's community page and the foundation often engages with its posts.

It’s unclear whether the foundation has money to give away, and whether all the media influencers in its 2024 fellowship class are familiar with the organization. One Texas-based account that posts anti-vaccine content lists itself as a JMFF fellow in its bio, but none of the others list any connection. The Freedom Foundation’s most recent tax filings classify it as a nonprofit with gross receipts, or total funds received from all sources, ranging from $0 to $50,000, well short of the millions it’s seeking.

The organization's board includes its chairman, Brad Merritt, who is touted as a veteran Republican organizer who has claimed to have raised $300 million for various nonprofits; its director, Shiree Sanchez, who served as deputy director of the Texas Republican Party from 1985 to 1986; and Mark Karaffa, a retired health care executive.

Muse’s experience in digital media appears to be much more extensive than that of the other members of the association. In addition to his blog, he claims to have worked with James O’Keefe, the former CEO of the far-right organization Project Veritas, known for his undercover surveillance operations until his ouster last year following allegations of embezzlement. Muse, who is described in the prospectus as a serial entrepreneur, also runs a blog about how to make money with generative AI.

