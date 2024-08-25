Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not tolerate crimes against women and will punish perpetrators severely





In a strong message as concerns over crimes against women grow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured that those who commit such crimes “will not be spared”. Speaking at the Lakhpati Didi event in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi referred to the recent national outrage over cases like the rape and murder of the Kolkata doctor, Sexual abuse at Badlapur school case, and the Assam gangrapHe called crimes against women an “unforgivable sin.” “It is the duty of society and the government to ensure the safety and dignity of women… We are strengthening and toughening the laws against criminals who commit sins against women,” the prime minister said. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the government's efforts to improve legal frameworks and enforcement mechanisms, including introducing amendments to existing laws and creating new systems to make justice more accessible to victims. “Earlier, there were complaints that FIRs were not being filed. We appealed to the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita] “We have made many changes,” he said. “If a woman does not want to go to the police station, she can file an e-FIR. No one can alter or forge an e-FIR.” On the issue of crimes against women after marriage, Prime Minister Modi said his government had introduced specific amendments to the NBS to address these concerns. He assured that the central government was firmly supporting the state governments in combating crimes against women. “Today I challenge you: keep the seven decades of previous governments on one side and put the ten years of the Modi government on the other side… The amount of work that the Modi government has done for the sisters and daughters of the country, no government has done it after Independence,” he said. The Prime Minister was in Jalgaon to interact with the 'Lakhpati Didis', women members of self-help groups who have achieved an annual income of Rs 1 lakh. During the event, PM Modi felicitated 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis and disbursed bank loans totalling Rs 5,000 crore, benefiting 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh self-help groups (SHGs). Since the launch of the Lakhpati Didi programme, one crore women have joined the initiative with the government having set an ambitious target of making 3 crore women Lakhpati Didi, news agency PTI reported. Commending the Eknath Shinde government's focus on women empowerment and promoting economic growth, Prime Minister Modi said, “The Mahayuti government is a development government.” Published by: Karishma Saurabh Kalita Published on: August 25, 2024

