China to express 'grave concerns' over Taiwan in talks with US

China plans to express "serious concerns" over Taiwan and other security issues in upcoming talks with the United States, state media reported Sunday. General view of the installation of Taiwan's flag ahead of National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 6, 2021. File photo: Walid Berrazeg/HKFP. "China will make efforts to express serious concerns, clarify its firm position and make stern demands on the Taiwan issue, China's development rights and strategic security," state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a senior foreign ministry official. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to travel to Beijing from August 27-29, where he will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to try to manage tensions ahead of the US elections in November. It will be the first visit by a US national security adviser to China since 2016, although other senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, have visited in the past two years. "The Taiwan issue is the first insurmountable red line in U.S.-China relations, and 'Taiwan independence' is the biggest risk to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," CCTV said. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to reporters Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. Photo: US White House via Flickr. "The United States must adhere to the one-China principle and the three U.S.-China joint communiqués, and uphold its commitment not to support 'Taiwan independence,'" he said. Beijing and Washington have clashed in recent years over the self-ruled island of Taiwan and other hot-button issues such as human rights, trade and the South China Sea. Relations have stabilized somewhat since Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in San Francisco in November for talks that both sides described as a mixed success. The visit to Taiwan by then-Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in 2022 triggered China's largest-ever military exercises around the island, involving warships, missiles and fighter jets.

