25.08.2024: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addresses Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Maharashtra | Raj Bhavan Maharashtra

Published on: AUGUST 25, 2024 5:25 PM by PIB Delhi

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today participated in Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. He handed over certificates and felicitated 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who recently became Lakhpatis during the third term of the present government. The Prime Minister also interacted with Lakhpati Didis from across the country. Shri Modi launched a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore, benefiting around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs). He also disbursed bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Since the inception of the Lakhpati Didi Yoajna, one crore women have already been appointed as Lakhpati Didis and the government has set a target of three crore Lakhpati Didis.

The Prime Minister began his speech by expressing his gratitude towards the huge crowd of mothers and sisters who were present on the occasion. Expressing his happiness over the presence of a huge crowd of mothers and sisters at the mega event of Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, Shri Modi said, “Today, funds of over Rs. 6,000 crore have been disbursed to lakhs of women SHGs spread across India. He added that this corpus of funds will help many women to transform themselves into Lakhpati Didis. The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes.

Prime Minister Shri Modi highlighted that the mothers and sisters of Maharashtra give a glimpse of the glorious culture and traditions of the state. Emphasising that the Lakhpati Didi campaign is not just a means to augment the income of mothers and sisters but a mega campaign to strengthen the family and future generations, the Prime Minister said that it is transforming the rural economy. Every woman present here knows that her social position in society rises when she starts earning, the Prime Minister said, noting that the purchasing power of a family also increases with the increase in income. The fortunes of an entire family are transformed when a sister becomes a Lakhpati Didi, he added.

Noting the contributions of women today in making India the third largest economy in the world, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the neglect of women development in the past. He mentioned that millions of women in the country did not own any property, which was a major hurdle in getting bank loans to start small businesses. That is why, the Prime Minister said, I am committed to reducing the burden on women, and the Modi government has taken decisions in the interest of women, one after the other. Drawing a parallel between the ten years of the current government and the seven decades of the previous governments, the Prime Minister noted that the current government has made more efforts in the interest of women than any previous government.

Union Minister for Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the programme held in honour of Lakhpati Didi. Shri Chouhan congratulated the Didis for participating in the programme in large numbers despite heavy rain. He said, “I bow to the enthusiasm and love of the sisters.”

Shri Shivraj Singh said that the determination of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is that no sister should be helpless, no sister should shed tears and there should always be a smile on her face. To achieve this, Shri Modi has launched the Lakhpati Didi campaign. The Minister said that he is proud to say that due to the determination of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, one crore Lakhpati Didi have already been achieved. Today, 11 lakh Didi are receiving the Lakhpati Didi certificate at 30,000 places, and one and a half crore Didi are connected to the scheme. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that 11 lakh Didi will be achieved Lakhpati in 100 days, but 11 lakh Lakhpati Didi have already been achieved before 100 days. Shri Singh said that he is confident that with the blessings of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, 3 crore Lakhpati Didi will be achieved.

Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has declared from the Red Fort that he will work with three times the strength to build a developed India. The Minister said, “I want to tell you one thing to my sisters and brothers that let us take a pledge to work with two times the strength to achieve the Prime Minister’s resolution.” He said that the sisters who have become thousands of sisters will make thousands more sisters and we will leave no stone unturned to make the Prime Minister’s dream of building poverty-free villages a reality. Shri Chouhan said that this is the time to take a pledge. He said, “All of you raise both your hands and take this pledge that if the Prime Minister works with three times the strength, then we will work with two times the strength to make thousands of sisters and also to build a developed India.”