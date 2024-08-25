Cold War II Is Real and Xi's Spies Can Track You Anywhere





TThe man sat down across from me as our train slid through the snow in Switzerland. Fortyish, white, in winter gear, backpack. He saw that I was reading a novel about the Kremlin. Then he pulled out his phone and held it up to my nose so I could see an article about the author on his screen.

A good book? he asked in French. I answered curtly yes. The Swiss, in general, do not engage in conversation with complete strangers on the train. Most of them would rather ski backwards down the Matterhorn, naked, than do that. But this guy was talkative.

What did I think of Ukraine? Bad deal. Russia? Same. The Middle East? I shrugged. China? Ah, that was something else. I was finishing a biography of the enigmatic Red Emperor, Xi Jinping, and was about to board a flight to Taiwan to attend an election there. But I decided not to tell this nosy passenger.

What did I do? Retired, I said. Where was I going? On vacation. He switched to English. He said he was a Swiss-American doctor with a passion for international affairs. Oh, and he had traveled all over Russia, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Hong Kong, the Far East, but most of the time he worked in a hospital in the Bernese Oberland. Yeah, right, I thought, locking myself in a chilly Anglo-Swiss silence. He got off and I boarded my flight from Zurich. On the night drive to Taipei, I understood. I had heard an account of my career and the places I had worked as a foreign correspondent. And I had spent a month writing a book in these Bernese mountains. It was my phone. I had been using a supposedly ultra-encrypted app to talk to Chinese and American sources. Someone had hacked the app, gotten the number, tracked my recent movements, found my travel reservation, and decided to monitor me. This was not some random hacker. Welcome to the land of the Carrs during the Second Cold War. It has never been easy to write the life story of a dictator who runs a secretive, nuclear-armed superpower and the world's second-largest economy. But even after 20 years of reporting on China for The Sunday Times, I was surprised by what I discovered. I used to think that Xi Jinping was different from his supposed friend Vladimir Putin. Okay, we all knew that the Kremlin was a criminal enterprise run by gangsters and KGB agents. But China wasn’t so bad: it had a government, a party, and a military organized along strong institutional lines, with Xi Jinping as its chief director, much admired by some in the West. Except that’s not the case at all. Behind the façade of the Communist Party, family mafias fight for power amid murder, corruption, and sex scandals. Ministers and generals disappear in purges, technocrats debase themselves, bankers disappear into state security coffers, and tycoons fall into line or go into exile. Suicides and deaths in custody are commonplace; foreign companies face raids and arbitrary arrests. No one is safe from an omniscient surveillance apparatus, perfected during Covid-19. Everyone must parrot Xi Jinping’s Thought, a set of third-rate platitudes written to celebrate the emperor’s genius. Above all, Xi Jinping is an absolute leader. After Mao Zedong died in 1976, China moved toward economic reform and collective leadership. Today, it has reversed course. The state is sovereign. Xi Jinping has restored the power of a few princes of the red aristocracy, led by his own clan, which is worth at least $400 million. You could say we knew all this. But I didn’t realize how brutal and terrifying it is to be part of China’s elite. Even the rich live on the edge. In China, power is power, one of them told me. The reality is that money doesn’t matter. These people at the top have things that no amount of money can buy.

I discovered that Xi Jinping’s first wife, the daughter of China’s ambassador to London in the late 1970s, had fled to Britain after their divorce. For decades, she was able to travel back and forth to China. She hosted exile dinners with her anecdotes and was seen with a new man in the city of Chengdu’s art circles. But in 2019, she returned to Beijing for her father’s funeral and has not been seen in public since. Xi Jinping’s path to power is littered with victims. A billionaire who helped his relatives hide their wealth but recklessly bragged about it was kidnapped in Hong Kong and disappeared for five years before being sentenced to a show trial and jail time. Another died of a heart attack at the age of 44 just before his release from prison. A notorious smuggler who allegedly entertained a young Xi Jinping in the delights of karaoke and massages at his Red House is also behind bars. Then there was British businessman Neil Heywood. He was found dead in a hotel room in 2011. The wife of Xi Jinping’s main rival, a populist named Bo Xilai, was convicted of his murder, which paved the way for Bos’s downfall and his being sent to a maximum-security prison. But I found a wealth of unpublished details that strongly suggest she could not have committed the crime. Privately, she has maintained her innocence. The most credible killer if Heywood was indeed killed is one of Xi Jinping’s henchmen in state security. Foreign governments, including our own, have long tried to ignore all this, assuming that what happens in China is for the Chinese, while we get on with business. But when COVID-19 broke out in Wuhan, the world couldn’t ignore it. My investigation into the politics of the pandemic revealed highly sensitive information. Senior US officials in both the Trump and Biden administrations were convinced it was a lab leak. The origins of Covid remain unproven. But that’s because Xi Jinping’s regime has systematically obstructed scientific investigations. I uncovered the shocking extent of Chinese influence over the World Health Organization (WHO) and its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. In my book, I describe how his German chief of staff, who was a self-proclaimed admirer of Xi Jinping, played a key role in negotiating access to China for WHO teams. Not surprisingly, one mission came back full of praise for Xi Jinping’s ruthless crackdown on Covid, and a second mission said a lab leak was extremely unlikely. The WHO rejected three experts appointed by the US government to travel to China, preferring instead to send a controversial British-born scientist, Peter Daszak, who himself had worked on deadly bat coronaviruses with the head of the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In the ensuing controversy, the democracies forced Tedros to backtrack and reshuffle his leadership team. Chief of staff Bernhard Schwartlnder was moved to another senior position. A few months later, he left the WHO and moved to Beijing. There, he currently serves as the German government’s global health envoy and has appeared on Chinese propaganda platforms to extol life under Xi. The Red Emperor aims to dominate world trade, defeat Western democracy and make China the supreme power of the East. Britain has yet to wake up to the reality that we are already in the Second Cold War. That is why the Labour government's delay in cracking down on suspected hostile agents is appalling. The game is well underway when rival intelligence agencies (I hope ours are better than theirs) scour the digital world and can even place a stranger on a train. Nice technical work, guys, whoever you are, but the human factor could be improved. The Red Emperor: Xi Jinping and his new China is published by Headline Press on Thursdays at 25

