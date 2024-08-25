Pakistan needs a leader like Narendra Modi, says Pakistani politician





Sajid Tarar, a Pakistani-American businessman from Baltimore, believes India has made significant progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also believes Pakistan could benefit from a similar leader.

Prime Minister Modi's emphasis on nationalism has had a positive impact on Indians both at home and abroad, particularly in the US, where they excel in important areas, according to Tarar.

Modi's nationalist slogan has worked well for Indians in India and also for Indians living and working in the US, where they dominate critical areas. When that happens, you know a nation has arrived, Tarar told PTI.

Tarar, a Republican Party leader who founded American Muslims for Donald Trump, said India's progress under Prime Minister Modi showed the potential benefits for Pakistan if a similar figure emerged in the country.

He stressed that a country's growth is reflected in its ability to influence power in Washington, noting that the rise of Indian tech entrepreneurs has strengthened the Indian community abroad. Tarar suggests that Pakistan should take note and prioritize education to achieve similar success.

India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's vision of a thriving nation with institutions like IITs and IIMs has paid off in the long run for the country. This is what happens when you invest in education keeping a long-term future in mind, he told PTI.

Pakistan did not congratulate PM Modi After Narendra Modi was elected as India's third prime minister, Pakistani leaders chose not to congratulate him.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, for her part, stressed the need to cooperate with neighbouring countries. She added that it was too early to congratulate Prime Minister Modi.

“Pakistan has always sought cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India. We have always advocated constructive dialogue and engagement to resolve all outstanding issues, including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/pakistan-needs-a-leader-like-narendra-modi-nationalism-has-worked-well-for-india-pak-politician-11724588320598.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos