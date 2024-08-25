Erdoan stresses unity on anniversary of Seljuk victory





We are not the guardians, we are the owners of these lands, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Sunday as he visited the site of celebrations marking the anniversary of a decisive Turkish victory that paved the way for Turkish rule for centuries to come in Anatolia. Erdoan was in the southeastern Turkish city of Ahlat for a series of events marking the 953rd anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert (Malazgirt) between the Seljuk army and Byzantine forces. It was at Ahlat that the Turkish army set out to confront the Eastern Roman Empire on the Malazgirt plain in modern-day Mu province. The victory of the army led by Sultan Alparslan consolidated the Seljuk presence in modern-day Turkey and marked the beginning of a new incursion into western Anatolia. The Ottoman Empire built on the Seljuk legacy and conquered all of Anatolia, where it ruled for centuries. Erdoan, who leads the Ottoman-era Republic of Turkey, said Ahlat reminded them of who they were and where they were now. The seeds of brotherhood and solidarity planted by our ancestors in Anatolia have grown so much that no force has been able to disrupt this unity, the president told a crowd gathered for the event. The president paid tribute to Alparslan and his soldiers and described Ahlat as a bridge to today dating back about 1,000 years. The Turkish president, who is set to chair his first cabinet meeting in years outside the capital Ankara in Ahlat, said Turkey was facing attempts to divide its population along ethnic lines. “They wanted to separate us, they wanted to incite discord because of differences in political views. Together with separatist terrorist groups, they tried to build walls of hatred between us,” Erdoan said in his speech. “Ahlat is in a region where the PKK waged a campaign of violence under the pretext of fighting for an autonomous Kurdish state. We have overcome it and we are more united than ever. Our brotherhood is not shaped by sectarian and ethnic differences. It is shaped by a common destiny, a common faith, a common past and a common future. We are together, one heart,” Erdoan said. The president is expected to travel to Mu on Monday for further celebrations of the Seljuk victory.

