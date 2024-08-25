Women's safety is national priority, crimes against them unpardonable: PM Modi at Lakhpati Didi Sammelan | Mumbai News

Women's safety and empowerment are top national priorities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, adding that the government was strengthening laws to impose stricter punishment for crimes against women, which he termed unpardonable.

Speaking at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said, “Apart from empowering mothers, sisters and daughters, ensuring their safety is also a priority for the nation. I have also raised this issue several times from the Red Fort… I understand the pain and anger of our sisters and daughters.”

The Prime Minister assured that the central government would fully support the state governments in combating atrocities against women and stressed that protecting the lives and dignity of women was a fundamental responsibility of the society and the government. Modi stressed that the central government was committed to supporting the states in combating such crimes and urged the state governments to ensure that the perpetrators of such crimes were not spared.

“I would like to urge all political parties in the country and all state governments to recognise that crimes against women are unpardonable… Whoever is the culprit, he or she should not escape justice. Those who help them in any way should also not be spared. Be it a hospital, a school, an office or the police system, wherever there is negligence, accountability must be ensured. A clear message must be sent from the top down… Governments come and go, but protecting the lives and preserving the dignity of women is a major responsibility for all of us as a society and as a government,” PM Modi said.

The statements come days after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old children at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, against which the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a state-wide protest on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also said that the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), where an entire chapter has been dedicated to atrocities against women and children, clearly defines false promises of marriage and deception to curb cheating in the name of marriage.

Pointing out that earlier FIRs were not registered on time and cases were taking a long time, PM Modi said such hurdles have been removed in the NBS, adding that victims can register an e-FIR if they do not want to go to the police station. He also said measures are in place to ensure prompt action and no tampering with the e-FIR.

“The new laws provide for death penalty and life imprisonment for sexual crimes committed against minors. Many cases of cheating in the name of marriage have also been reported. Earlier, there was no clear law on this. Now, false promises and cheating in the name of marriage are clearly defined. I assure you that the central government is fully supporting the state governments in every possible way to prevent atrocities against women,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also congratulated 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who recently became Lakhpati during the third term of the current government. The Prime Minister also interacted with Lakhpati Didis across the country and released a revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore, benefiting around 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups (SHGs).

It has also disbursed bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Since the inception of Lakhpati Didi Yoajna, one crore women have been appointed as Lakhpati Didis and the government has set a target of three crore Lakhpati Didis.

The Prime Minister also offered his condolences to the victims of the bus accident in Tanahun, Nepal, where several people from Jalgaon lost their lives. He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured the central and state governments of all possible help.

Today, funds of over Rs 6,000 crore have been disbursed to lakhs of women SHGs spread across India, he said, adding that this corpus will help many women become Lakhpati Didis.

Comparing the ten years of the current government with the seven decades of the previous governments, the Prime Minister noted that the current government has done more work in the interest of women than any other government.

The Prime Minister also stressed that his government will register houses for the poor in the name of the woman of the house.