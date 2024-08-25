Crime against women is unpardonable sin, culprits should not be spared, says PM Modi





Amid the ongoing uproar over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two minor students at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government was strengthening laws to ensure strict punishment for those who commit crimes against women.

Calling crimes against women an unpardonable sin, the prime minister said whoever is guilty should not be spared.

Narendra Modi made these remarks at the Lakhpati Didi rally in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

The prime minister's statement gained significance amid protests across the country following the two incidents and calls for tough sanctions.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also wrote to the Prime Minister stating that 90 rapes were taking place every day in the country and urged him to bring in a strict anti-rape law.

Addressing a Lakhpati Didi rally in Jalgaon, Modi said no government has been able to do the work since Independence that the Modi government has done for women in 10 years.

Besides strengthening the strength of mothers, sisters and daughters, the Prime Minister said their safety is also the country's priority.

“I have raised this issue many times from the Red Fort. Today, no matter what state in the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters. I will once again tell all political parties in the country, all state governments, that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty, should not be spared,” Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Modi added that those who help the culprits in any form should not be spared. Whether it is a hospital, a school, the government or the police, no matter how negligent, everyone should be held accountable. The message should be very clear from top to bottom. This sin is unforgivable.

“Governments will continue to come and go, but protecting the lives and dignity of women is a great responsibility for all of us, as a society and as a government,” Modi said.

Modi said that his government has removed many such hurdles in the Indian Judicial Code. An entire chapter has been created in it regarding atrocities against women and children. If women victims do not want to go to the police station, they can register an e-FIR from home. We have also ensured that no one can forge the e-FIR at the police station level.

The Prime Minister said Maharashtra needs the BJP-led Mahayuti government to continue ruling for years to come to ensure stability and prosperity in the state.

Maharashtra is the shining star of a developed India, he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are likely to be held after the Diwali festival.

