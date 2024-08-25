It's the strangest thing, but Kamala Harris has completely baffled Donald Trump





Oddly, inexplicably, it all started with the word “weird,” which by Trumpian standards can’t even be considered an insult.

But for Democrats, who have tried and largely failed since Donald Trump rode the golden escalator in 2015 to find a way to successfully define it, it's a label that has endured.

It transformed Tim Walz, an ordinary man and virtually unknown on the national stage, into a vice presidential candidate.

But more importantly, it set the stage for a strangely, yes, that word fits, Democratic convention that, in the words of veteran Washington Post political analyst Dan Balz, has put Trump in a box from which he doesn't seem to know how to get out.

Today, Kamala Harris is at the center of the political universe, and Trump, who believes in nothing but the idea that the world should revolve around him, finds himself on the outside, as the butt of jokes, as, you know, a potential loser, as someone who can't believe what's happening to him.

So how did this happen?

I'm not sure, but I do know that it made Trump, even by Trumpian standards, more than a little crazy.

At the Republican convention, if you remember back to that distant era, the faithful wore bandages over their ears and spoke of divine intervention while bowing before the altar of the iconic assassination attempt photo. The convention would have been a success if Trump’s rambling, grievance-filled, seemingly endless acceptance speech hadn’t reminded us that nothing had really changed.

Joe Biden was still the Democratic nominee at the time, yes, it was a long time ago and Trump seemed to be heading towards the restoration he had long awaited.

I’m not a big believer in divine intervention, but what has happened since Biden resigned has been nothing short of miraculous, starting with Harris’s astonishing transformation from a vice president with troubling approval ratings to a Democratic rock star, and ending, for now at least, with a convention that could hardly have gone better.

We don’t know how long Harris’ momentum can last. There will certainly be obstacles. As Obama and Bill Clinton wisely advised, the race will be, so to speak, nasty, brutal and (thankfully) short. Election analysts and oddsmakers still believe it’s a game of chance. Democrats may be exuberant, but we don’t know what the half-life of that exuberance will be.

But here's what we do know: Harris, the biracial daughter of immigrants, has for once turned the tables, as Balz portrayed her as Trump's alpha male, facing the prospect of losing to a woman. Worse yet, he said, a black woman.

Interestingly, Harris never used the word “black” in her speech, and only once, when describing her mother, did she use the word “woman.” She didn't need to say either. But the question is, how did she know that? And, by extension, how did she get so good, and how did her speech get so good so quickly?

What we heard was his “we won’t go back” mantra, which will soon be seen at a Democratic merch store near you as the answer that finally counters Trump’s “make America great again” slogan.

It worked, too, or at least that’s what she clearly planned to say, namely that with Biden, whom she mentioned only briefly, out of the race, Trump would now play the role of incumbent president. Whether she can make that concept work again in their debate on September 10 remains to be seen.

But the key moment, I think, of Harris' acceptance speech Thursday night went like this:

In many ways, Donald Trump is not a serious man. But the consequences of his return to the White House would be extremely serious. Imagine Trump without guardrails and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States. Not to improve your lives, not to strengthen our national security, but to serve the only client he has ever had.

This unserious but serious line worked so well because Democrats used the entire convention to set it up. The idea that Trump serves only himself was established by Harris’s invocation of her job as a prosecutor, when she represented, as we know from watching “Law and Order,” the people.

While Biden angrily accused Trump of threatening American democracy, Harris accused Trump of threatening the American people, Democrats, independents, and even Republicans. (If you missed former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s speech at the convention, calling Trump a weak man pretending to be strong and having snuffed out the soul of the Republican Party, you can check it out here.)

The convention was many things, but it was most marked by a long campaign of trolling against Trump, the big guns, Obama and Clinton alike, repeating repeatedly that Trump is not serious and that he is extremely dangerous, and that he only thinks of himself.

Clinton said the next time you listen to Trump, don't count the lies, count the “I's.” By one count, Trump had 270 “I's” in his acceptance speech.

Barack Obama put it this way: “Here's a 78-year-old billionaire who keeps complaining about his problems. He's been plagued by constant complaints and grievances that have only gotten worse since he's afraid of losing to Kamala. There's the childish nicknames. The crazy conspiracy theories. This weird obsession with crowd size.”

When Obama mentioned the size of the seat, he made this gesture with his hands, and the crowd roared. You know Trump was furious.

And in her convention speech, Michelle Obama reversed Trump's position on immigrants taking black jobs, saying, “Who's going to tell him that the job he's looking for right now might be one of those black jobs?”

None of this would have worked nearly as well if Trump hadn’t had a hand in it. On his social media site, Trump was live-streaming Harris’s convention speech. He of course lied about her speech, saying she called for giving citizenship to all illegal immigrants. He of course insulted her, calling her a radical Marxist, which is apparently the worst kind of Marxist.

And at one point he asked, because he's Trump, where is Hunter?

At another point he asked: IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?

She was, as it turned out. When she wasn't delivering a resolutely traditional Democratic speech, full of muscular patriotism and USA chants from the ecstatic crowd at the convention, she was repeatedly talking about Trump.

Then, since Trump also wanted to talk about himself, he called Fox News to complain about Harris, after which he called Newsmax. Yes, she drives him absolutely crazy.

And his convention night comment came just days after Trump complained about Time’s cover photo of Harris, saying she looked like his wife, Melania. Or was it Sophia Loren? Actually, it was both.

Which he went on to say, as you may have heard, that Harris was much more handsome than she.

For Trump, none of this is new. It’s no different than the way he’s always talked. When Harris ran for president a month ago, she said she knew the Trump type. But the truth is, there is no Trump type. No serious presidential candidate has ever looked like Trump.

Democrats are now saying it’s weird. Over the course of the four-day convention, Harris and so many others said Trump was not only weird and deranged, but dangerous to all of us.

And finally, Harris argued that with just over 10 weeks until Election Day, it was time for everyone to take notice.

Mike Littwin has been a columnist for too many years to count. He’s covered Dr. J, four presidential inaugurations, six national conventions, and countless mind-numbing speeches in the snow of New Hampshire and Iowa. Sign up for Mike’s newsletter.

The Colorado Sun is a nonpartisan news organization, and the opinions of columnists and editors do not reflect those of the editorial staff.

