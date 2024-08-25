Unpardonable sin, PM Modi condemns crimes against women in Kolkata doctor rape and murder cases, Badlapur abuse





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25 called crimes against women an unpardonable sin, adding that the culprits should not be spared. The Prime Minister's statement comes in the backdrop of protests against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old intern doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old school girls in Badlapur. Addressing the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Jalgaon in north Maharashtra, Modi said women's safety should be a priority. The safety of mothers, sisters and daughters is the priority of the country. I have raised this issue many times from the Red Fort. Irrespective of the state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters, he said. Modi said he would tell all political parties and state governments that crimes against women are an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty should not be spared, he added. Those who help the perpetrators of crimes against women should not be spared. Be it a hospital, a school, the government or the police, no matter how negligent, everyone must be held accountable, the Prime Minister said in his speech. The message has to be conveyed from the top down. This sin is unforgivable. Governments come and go, but protecting the lives and dignity of women is a great responsibility for all of us, as a society and as a government, Modi said. The Prime Minister also highlighted the women-centric approach adopted by his government in the last ten years as compared to previous regimes since Independence. Till 2014, less than Rs 25,000 crore worth of loans were given to women self-help groups but in the last ten years, Rs 9 lakh crore worth of assistance has been given, Modi said. The Prime Minister, who interacted with Lakhpati Didis in Jalgaon, released the revolving fund of Rs 2,500 crore for the benefit of 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh self-help groups. The Lakhpati Didi project is not only aimed at increasing the income of women but also empowering future generations, he said. “When I visited you during the Lok Sabha elections, I promised that we will make Lakhpati Didi a group of 3 million sisters. This means that women are working in self-help groups and their annual income is more than Rs 100,000,” the Prime Minister said. In the last 10 years, one crore Lakhpati Didis have been manufactured, and in just two months, another 11 lakh Lakhpati Didi have been added to one crore, he said. With the state assembly elections approaching, the Prime Minister also said that Maharashtra needs the BJP-led Mahayuti government to continue functioning for years to come to ensure stability and prosperity in the state. Maharashtra is the shining star of a developed India. The future of the state lies in more investments and job creation, he said. The Prime Minister also expressed anguish over the bus accident in Nepal in which 14 people from Jalgaon district were killed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/india/story/unpardonable-sin-pm-modi-condemns-crimes-against-women-amid-kolkata-doctor-rape-murder-and-badlapur-abuse-cases-442927-2024-08-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos