Trump's sharing of fake Taylor Swift images highlights wave of legislation against AI misuse

When former President Donald Trump reposted a fake image of Taylor Swift posing as Uncle Sam's iconic recruiting poster, he brought to the forefront an issue that goes beyond politics: unauthorized digital replicas.

Concerned about the proliferation of AI tools, state and federal lawmakers have recently launched or pushed for efforts to protect people from the misuse of their name, voice, image and likeness in the digital age. Experts say Trump’s social media post highlights the reasons for these sweeping legislative efforts, in addition to being one of the most visible false claims of the 2024 campaign.

Over the weekend, Trump reposted several images on his Truth Social platform, including one depicting Taylor Swift as Uncle Sam. The image included the text, “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.” In response to the fake endorsement, Trump posted a carousel of images (of Swift), accompanied by the caption, “I agree!”

A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. The pop icon has not endorsed the presidential race.

In an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday, Trump denied creating the images when asked if he feared a possible lawsuit.

“I don’t know anything about them, except that somebody else created them, I didn’t create them,” Trump said. “That was all invented by other people. AI is still very dangerous in that way.”

Tennessee is one of the latest states to pass a law aimed at protecting people from unauthorized use of content that imitates their image or voice.

The Likeness, Voice and Image Safety Act, or ELVIS Act, which went into effect last month, expands the state's existing right of publicity law to specifically protect artists, including a person's voice, and makes it illegal to use the content in any medium.

The law could be a way for Swift, who began her career in Nashville, where she resides part-time, to sue.

Tennessee Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, a Republican who sponsored the bill, said the misuse of AI-generated content and its impact on artists was part of the reason the law was updated.

The rapid advances in artificial intelligence are exciting in many ways, but they also present new challenges, especially for singers, songwriters and other music professionals, Johnson said in a press release as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the ELVIS Act. CNN has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

Joseph Fishman, a Vanderbilt University law professor whose research focuses on intellectual property and entertainment law, said one problem with the law is that it is so broad that it covers virtually any unauthorized use of a person's image or voice that the distributor of the image, video or audio knows was unauthorized.

Since 2019, several states have passed laws addressing the use of fake content. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 40 states have bills pending for the 2024 session. While the laws don’t apply exclusively to AI-generated content, many laws are aimed at targeting sexually explicit content and some focus on content intended to mislead voters, the group said.

When it comes to political campaigns, more than a dozen states have enacted laws to regulate the use of so-called deepfakes, fake video, audio and other realistic content created using AI. Depending on the state, violators could face jail time and hefty fines; candidates could be forced to relinquish their office or nomination, CNN reported.

While there appears to be a wave of new AI-centric laws, unauthorized use of digital replicas could be punishable under other existing laws, said Corynne McSherry, legal director at the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation, which specializes in intellectual property, open access and free speech issues.

“If you are concerned that an image of you or your face is being used and you believe it is in a manner that is defamatory or implies false endorsement, you probably already have rights under defamation law, perhaps even under trademark law, because we have many long-standing doctrines to address these kinds of situations,” McSherry said.

At the federal level, Congress has yet to adopt a national framework to regulate AI, including AI-generated voiceovers. However, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has called for fines after an AI-generated robocall imitating President Joe Biden’s voice urged voters not to participate in the New Hampshire primary election. The robocalls used call-spoofing technology that violated federal caller ID laws, the FCC said.

The telecom operator behind the robocalls, Lingo Telecom, agreed Wednesday to pay a $1 million fine. Steven Kramer, the political consultant who made the call, faces a $6 million fine.

Last month, the U.S. Copyright Office released a report urging lawmakers to pass federal legislation to combat unauthorized digital replications.

“It is clear that the distribution of unauthorized digital copies poses a serious threat not only to the worlds of entertainment and politics, but also to citizens,” Shira Perlmutter, director of the Register of Copyrights and the U.S. Copyright Office, said in a statement. “We believe there is an urgent need for effective nationwide protection against the harm that can be done to people’s reputations and livelihoods.”

For Darrel Mottley, a patent attorney and faculty director of the Intellectual Property and Entrepreneurship Clinic at Suffolk University, it's important to remember that regulation should focus on how AI is used, not the technology itself.

“We're not regulating technology per se, we want to regulate human behavior that uses technology in ways that are not what we consider appropriate. That's kind of what regulation should do,” Mottley said.

Legal experts agree that Swift could sue under the ELVIS Act, thanks to her ties to the Southern state, but the outcome is unclear.

The ELVIS Act could be among the laws that apply to what Trump did and under which he could be held accountable, Fishman said.

In a potential lawsuit against Trump, the former president's lawyers could argue that the post was satire or parody, which is protected under the First Amendment, Fishman and McSherry said.

The ELVIS Act provides an exemption for uses protected by the First Amendment, including criticism, satire and parody. Fishman noted that the limits of this exemption are not spelled out in detail in the law, and it is unclear how the courts will draw those lines.

There's a lot of uncertainty about how that would actually play out if there were a lawsuit, but if that exemption doesn't apply, it certainly seems like the release of those images would be covered by that Tennessee law, Fishman said.

The fact that some of the images were generated by AI made the situation much more provocative, Fishman says, but Trump could face an equivalent legal risk if he had photoshopped a photo (or if he were a really good cartoonist and had drawn something). The problem would still be the same.

According to McSherrys, Swift may simply choose to resolve the issue outside of the court system.

Given Taylor Swift's notoriety, I think she might feel a lot more effective, frankly, if she just used her own platform to repudiate him, and that would accomplish as much as any lawsuit would, McSherry said.

With or without the rise of AI-generated content, legal experts agree that you don't have to be a celebrity to hold people accountable if their voice, likeness or image is misused to imply false endorsement.

