Downing Street draws up plans for death of 'chief mouse hunter' Larry the cat | UK News

Downing Street officials have reportedly made plans for the event that Larry, 10 Downing Street's chief mouse-catching cat, dies.
Larry, probably the UK's most famous feline, has reached the ripe old age of 17, which for a cat is largely the twilight years.
Therefore, preparations codenamed Larry Bridges are being quietly put in place for his death, it is reported. Time.
The name is a nod to the code used to prepare for what would happen upon the death of Elizabeth II. Bridge comes from London Bridge is dropping down.
Larry's plans apparently center on how the news of his death will be delivered.
Larry, who is currently believed to be in good health, has been a regular at Number 10 since he was adopted from Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in 2011 as a pet for the family of then Prime Minister David Cameron.
It remained at the address after Mr Cameron left and has since seen the arrival of five other prime ministers, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and most recently Sir Keir Starmer.
We don't know if he has a preferred leader, but we don't think it's Mrs Truss, Britain's shortest-serving prime minister.
A video shows him turning a deaf ear to the former conservative leader as she tried to introduce him to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
Larry's official role is described as inspecting security defenses and testing antique furniture for nap-quality, as well as devising a solution to the mice occupying the house.
The tabby cat has not only seen several politicians come and go, he has had to deal with another cat, which has not always gone well.
He had a long-running feud with Foreign Office cat Palmerston, who retired in 2019.
Police were called out after Larry got into a fight with then Chancellor George Osbourne's cat, Freya.
It is unclear how he gets along with his current resident cat, Sir Keirs Jojo.
The Labour Prime Minister has previously spoken of his affection for Jojo, who the family took in from a rescue centre, even joking that the cat is treated with much more respect in our household than I am.
In response to speculation surrounding Larry Bridges' operation, his parody account on X (@Number10Cat), which has nearly 900,000 followers, posted: Plans are being made for how to announce my passing when that sad day comes.
My wish is to be stuffed and placed above a fireplace in Downing Street as a constant reminder to people not to do anything stupid.
