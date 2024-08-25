Connect with us

Downing Street draws up plans for death of 'chief mouse hunter' Larry the cat

Downing Street draws up plans for death of 'chief mouse hunter' Larry the cat | UK News
Downing Street draws up plans for death of 'chief mouse hunter' Larry the cat | UK News

 


Larry the cat

Plans are reportedly being made for the death of Number 10's cat Larry (Photo: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Downing Street officials have reportedly made plans for the event that Larry, 10 Downing Street's chief mouse-catching cat, dies.

Larry, probably the UK's most famous feline, has reached the ripe old age of 17, which for a cat is largely the twilight years.

Therefore, preparations codenamed Larry Bridges are being quietly put in place for his death, it is reported. Time.

The name is a nod to the code used to prepare for what would happen upon the death of Elizabeth II. Bridge comes from London Bridge is dropping down.

Larry's plans apparently center on how the news of his death will be delivered.

Larry, who is currently believed to be in good health, has been a regular at Number 10 since he was adopted from Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in 2011 as a pet for the family of then Prime Minister David Cameron.

It remained at the address after Mr Cameron left and has since seen the arrival of five other prime ministers, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and most recently Sir Keir Starmer.

Larry the cat in Downing Street in 2011

Larry pictured during his first year at number 10, in 2011 (Photo: PA)

A recent close-up of Larry
The feline is in its twilight years, but is still believed to be in good health (Photo: Anadolu)

We don't know if he has a preferred leader, but we don't think it's Mrs Truss, Britain's shortest-serving prime minister.

A video shows him turning a deaf ear to the former conservative leader as she tried to introduce him to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Larry's official role is described as inspecting security defenses and testing antique furniture for nap-quality, as well as devising a solution to the mice occupying the house.

The tabby cat has not only seen several politicians come and go, he has had to deal with another cat, which has not always gone well.


David Cameron with Larry

Larry with his first Prime Minister David Cameron (Photo: PA)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports JavaScript.
supports HTML5 video

Just before Larry leaves when Liz Truss tries to introduce him to the Danish Prime Minister

Just before Larry leaves when Liz Truss tries to introduce him to the Danish Prime Minister (Photo: AFP)

He had a long-running feud with Foreign Office cat Palmerston, who retired in 2019.

Police were called out after Larry got into a fight with then Chancellor George Osbourne's cat, Freya.

It is unclear how he gets along with his current resident cat, Sir Keirs Jojo.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports JavaScript.
supports HTML5 video

Former PM Rishi Sunak overtakes Larry in 2022

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks past Larry (Photo: Reuters)

FILE - Larry the cat, head of mice at the Cabinet Office, poses for cameras outside 10 Downing Street in London, March 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)
Larry has seen six prime ministers come and go and five (Photo: AP)

The Labour Prime Minister has previously spoken of his affection for Jojo, who the family took in from a rescue centre, even joking that the cat is treated with much more respect in our household than I am.

In response to speculation surrounding Larry Bridges' operation, his parody account on X (@Number10Cat), which has nearly 900,000 followers, posted: Plans are being made for how to announce my passing when that sad day comes.

My wish is to be stuffed and placed above a fireplace in Downing Street as a constant reminder to people not to do anything stupid.

