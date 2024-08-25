Atrocities against women are unpardonable sin, says Narendra Modi, as nationwide protests continue over rape, murder of Kolkata doctor





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon, Maharashtra on August 25, 2024. Photo courtesy: PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that atrocities against women were an unpardonable sin and those involved in the crime should not be spared. Addressing the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan event in Maharashtra, Modi said women's safety is a top priority of the nation along with their empowerment. Modi said: “I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters, irrespective of the state.” Taking a strong stand, the Prime Minister reminded all state governments and political parties in the country that atrocities against women are an unpardonable sin and the culprit and his accomplice should not be spared. Modi made the remark amid ongoing protests across the country following the rape and murder of a PG intern doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The Prime Minister noted that public institutions, whether it is a hospital, a school, an office or the police system, should be held accountable and any form of negligence on their part was unacceptable. Modi said: “Governments can change, but our greatest responsibility as a society and as a government should be to protect the lives and dignity of women.” Latest development in RG Kar case in Kolkata The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 15 locations across Kolkata on Sunday morning in connection with allegations of financial irregularities against former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandeep Ghosh following the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor on the hospital premises. According to reports, a CBI team reached Ghosh's house at 6:45 am, but he opened the doors for them only at 8 am. The CBI also raided the house of Debashish Som, who works in the state forensic department in Kolkata's Beleghata area. Other CBI teams raided the houses of former hospital director Sanjay Vashisht and medical supplier Bipal Singh in Hatgachha area of ​​Howrah district. According to reports, the CBI may record the statement of Akhtar Ali, the whistleblower whose information led to a corruption probe against the former director of the Kolkata hospital. Ali had raised this issue before the Calcutta High Court, after which the Special Investigation Team of the Calcutta Police recorded his statement. The prime suspect in the junior doctor's rape and murder case has been identified as Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, who was seen in the hospital's CCTV near the crime scene. Sanjay Roy, Sandeep Ghosh and some doctors whose fingerprints were taken from the seminar room where the young doctor's body was found were subjected to polygraph tests. CCTV footage shows Sanjay Roy entering the hospital at 1:03 am, according to media reports. During his interrogation, the police showed him the CCTV evidence, after which Sanjay Roy admitted to the crime, according to media reports. The intern doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Belgachia area of ​​north Kolkata. The incident sparked massive protests across the country, with women demanding justice for the doctor and even raising questions about their safety in the country.

