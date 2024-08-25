PTI forms committee under Arif Alvi to deal with escalating internal tensions





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a committee to resolve internal conflicts within the party, with former chairman Arif Alvi appointed as its head.

According to sources, Arif Alvi will head the committee and is expected to submit recommendations within a week to resolve the ongoing disputes.

He will meet with dissident leaders to hear their concerns and work toward reconciliation.

The party is facing growing tensions at both the central and provincial levels.

The PTI recently revoked the basic membership of former senior vice president and member of the National Assembly, Sher Afzal Marwat.

In addition, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Public Works Shakeel Khan was forced to resign.

Reports also indicate strained relations between Aleema Khan and Bushra Bibi.

On August 15, PTI leader Hammad Azhar announced his resignation as Punjab regional chairman, citing internal lobbying as the main reason.

“Unfortunately, I no longer have access to Imran Khan,” Azhar tweeted on Thursday, adding: “I did not hold any press conference or make any deal.”

Azhar mentioned that his movements are severely restricted, making it impossible for him to travel to Adiala Jail to meet Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the postponement of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally in Islamabad has left party workers in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa disillusioned with the party leadership.

Disappointment and anger were some of the feelings they expressed when discussing the decision not to march on Islamabad.

In Bannu, party workers blocked roads during the protest, and sources said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Asad Qaiser were also dejected over the postponement of the rally.

The cracks within the PTI have been visible for some time now. The party has been repeatedly called upon to strengthen solidarity since the crackdown that followed the unrest of May 9, 2023.

Given the current trials and tribulations, the resignation – and its subsequent acceptance by party founder Imran Khan – of opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub from various posts within the party has only added fuel to the fire.

Hours after the news broke, PTI's independent leader Sher Afzal Marwat demanded that party chief Shibli Faraz also resign.

