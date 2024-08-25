Jokowi: Surya Paloh is a political interlocutor who exchanges many ideas





My relationship with Bang Surya is very natural, very natural, very real and as it is. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo said DPP NasDem Party Chairman General Surya Paloh is the most invited political interlocutor to exchange ideas, especially on the future of the nation and the state. In his remarks while attending the third NasDem party congress at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, on Sunday night, President Jokowi said Surya Paloh was the party's general chairman with whom he had the most discussions. “The party chairman who met and discussed with me the most was Pak Surya Paloh. My political discussion partner, we exchanged ideas about the future of the nation, about the future ideas of our country and so on,” Jokowi said. The President said that even though the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) had a different path, because NasDem had nominated Anies Baswedan-Muhamin Iskandar as the presidential and vice presidential candidates, Jokowi said this was completely normal. Also read: Jokowi is nostalgic for Surya Paloh and NasDem According to Jokowi, his relationship with Surya Paloh is very natural and honest. The differences regarding political protest can also be mutually understood and understood by both of them. “Yes, even if in 2024 there will be different paths, Bang Surya, one will be on change, the other on sustainability, it does not matter, it is normal, it is normal. We can understand each other and we can understand each other,” regarding these differences. Because it is a relationship “Me and Bang Surya are very natural, very natural, very real and as they are,” Jokowi said. President Jokowi admitted that he and Surya Paloh could be very close, even though they had different opinions, and could find compatibility with each other, even if there were incompatibilities between them. Also read: 3rd NasDem Congress, Surya Paloh insists that good intentions are not enough in life However, the President added that this relationship between political dynamics was very good. He stressed that Surya Paloh has the same ideals to achieve a golden Indonesia, although the way to achieve it is sometimes taken in different ways. “We can be very close, even though we can also have different opinions. We can find compatibility with each other, even though there are also many incompatibilities in the middle. We can understand each other, even though sometimes after understanding, we are also confused. Once I shook hands: 'Today we agree, then a week later it's different, I think it's very good,'” President Jokowi said. Also read: President Jokowi attends third NasDem party congress

Also read: Jokowi and Surya Paloh boogie to visit IKN Ceremony Plaza

Also read: The III Nasdem Congress discussed a number of important issues Journalist: Benardy Ferdiansyah

Publisher: Didik Kusbiantoro

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/4285471/jokowi-surya-paloh-mitra-diskusi-politik-yang-banyak-bertukar-pikiran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos