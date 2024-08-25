Which campaign raised the most money?





Top line

Vice President Kamala Harris’s entry into the presidential race last month has blown up her fundraising race with former President Donald Trump, with the combined Biden and Harris campaigns raising more than four times as much as Trump in July and erasing the former president’s financial advantage. Democrats say pro-Harris groups have raised more than $500 million since Joe Biden left the race.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention on August 19 in Chicago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Bidennow Harris campaign has raised $516.8 million and the Trump campaign has raised $268.5 million in total between January 2023 and July 31, 2024, the most recent date for which filings with the Federal Election Commission are available.

Harris also ended July with significantly more cash on hand than Trump, with $219.7 million to Trump's $151.3 million, erasing the financial advantage the Trump campaign enjoyed in late June, before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

The Harris campaign raised $204.5 million in July alone, while the Trump campaign raised $47.5 million, upending what had previously been a more evenly matched race in donations (Biden and Trump had raised $284.1 million and $217.2 million, respectively, by the end of June), as Harris entered the race on July 21 and quickly posted huge fundraising numbers, with her campaign reporting $81 million in donations in the first 24 hours of her campaign.

The fundraising surge has reportedly continued in August: On August 25, the campaign said Harris For President and allied groups had raised a total of $540 million since Biden withdrew, including some $82 million during the Democratic National Convention (those fundraising totals won’t be verified until the official August data is released next month).

Harris' announcement of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate also boosted fundraising, with the campaign reporting it raised $36 million in the 24 hours following the running mate's announcement.

Biden's campaign committee was renamed after Harris when he stepped down and endorsed her, and while Trump has challenged that with the FEC, his challenge is not expected to impact the election.

Many high-profile donors also fund independent political groups like super PACs, which are not subject to the FEC's $6,600 per-person limit on direct campaign donations — which is where Trump still holds an advantage, at least for now.

Filings with the FEC through August 21 show that super PACs have spent about $64.5 million supporting Harris since the beginning of July, while PACs have spent about $38.9 million supporting Trump during the same period.

The top 10 super PACs supporting Trump have collectively raised about $305.6 million since the beginning of the year, compared to $199.2 million raised by the top 10 PACs supporting Harris, though she may be able to narrow that gap in the coming weeks.

Surprising fact

Trump’s campaign raised $52.8 million in the 24 hours after his conviction on 34 counts in Manhattan in May, prompting a temporary outage of the GOP’s WinRed platform for small donations. That figure was quickly surpassed by the $81 million Harris raised in the first 24 hours of her campaign.

What should you pay attention to?

We won't know for sure how much money either candidate raises between August and September 20. That's when campaigns will file their FEC filings to see how much they raised that month.

How much do the parties collect?

Democrats also outpaced Republicans on a party level. FEC filings through July show that the Democratic National Committee raised $316.8 million, while the Republican National Committee raised $290.7 million. That comes even as Republicans slightly outraised the Democratic Party last month, raising $30.94 million and Democrats $30.9 million. Democrats, however, had more cash in August, holding $65.8 million to Republicans’ $30.9 million, erasing the cash advantage Republicans enjoyed at the end of June.

How much do Harris and Trump spend?

The Bidennow Harris campaign has consistently outspent Trump, reporting spending $189.7 million through June, compared to $92.1 million for the Trump campaign. That trend continues now that Harris has entered the race, with the Harris campaign spending $80.7 million last month compared to Trump’s $24.3 million. The Biden and Harris campaigns have now spent $329.5 million combined this election cycle, compared to Trump’s $117.2 million. There are signs that the former president’s campaign is increasing its spending as Harris has narrowed the polling gap between the two camps, making a $12 million ad buy on battleground ads through mid-August, which Axios estimates would be Trump’s largest ad buy since the primary.

Who do billionaires give to?

Billionaires have been pulling out their checkbooks for both candidates. Trump’s biggest donor is billionaire heir Timothy Mellon, who has given a staggering $115 million to support the former president, including a new $50 million donation to Trump’s Make America Great Again super PAC in July. Other major billionaire backers of Trump include Linda McMahon, wife of wrestling mogul Vince McMahon; energy executive Kelcy Warren; ABC Supply founder Diane Hendricks; oil billionaire Timothy Dunn; and prominent conservative donors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein. Tesla founder Elon Musk has also backed Trump through the new America PAC, but he has denied reports that he gives $45 million a month to the super PAC. After Biden attracted billionaires like Michael Bloomberg and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, Harris has already received support from a number of wealthy benefactors, including Hoffman, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg and philanthropist Melinda French Gates. More than 100 venture capitalists signed a letter on July 31 endorsing Harris’ candidacy and pledging to vote for her, including billionaires like entrepreneur Mark Cuban, investor Vinod Khosla and Lowercase Capital founder Chris Sacca.

Tangent

In addition to helping his campaign, Trump’s donors have also helped fund his personal legal bills through his Save America PAC, which was used to pay his legal fees as the cases against him piled up. Trump’s campaign initially skimmed money from small donors for its legal fund, siphoning off 10% of every dollar raised through its website to Save America. That ended when Trump joined the RNC in March, but the ex-president is now soliciting help from larger donors who give to his Trump 47 Joint Fundraising Committee. Donations to that committee go first to the Trump campaign with a maximum contribution of $6,600 to his campaign and recount efforts and up to $5,000 then goes to Save America. Only once that maximum is reached will the remaining money go to the RNC and state parties.

Key context

Harris entered the presidential race on July 21, just as Biden announced he was dropping out of the race and endorsed the vice president minutes later. Her candidacy reignited the presidential race as Biden faced growing questions about his mental health and polls showed Trump gaining the lead, with the vice president’s massive fundraising haul reflecting broader enthusiasm for Harris on the left that also included an explosion of memes on social media and thousands of people mobilizing for her campaign. Harris’ fundraising haul comes as Biden had long maintained a fundraising lead over Trump throughout the campaign. That lead has narrowed further in recent months as Republicans ended their primary and coalesced around the former president, with Trump first surpassing Biden in April as he joined forces with the RNC and his criminal trial was underway.

