Politics
Key takeaways from India Firstpost
India has shown the international community that it is committed to peace and is ready to talk with the warring parties to sit together and end the ongoing war.
Learn more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland and Ukraine from August 21-23 was a historic moment for Indian diplomacy. It made two forays. It went beyond the Western narrative: despite the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India has maintained good relations with Russia, and our new strength lies in the fact that in the post-Cold War era, we do not see Eastern and Central Europe through Russian eyes. Just as Russia has vast foreign policy options in our neighbourhood and its own to engage with China, North Korea and Pakistan, we also have options to engage with Ukraine and Poland in our national interest and in the interest of international peace and security.
The highlight of the Indian Prime Minister's visit was his visit to Ukraine, which came after a successful visit to Russia six weeks ago and was extremely important from India's perspective. The visit also reflects India's strategic autonomy and ability to make independent foreign policy choices, which has shown the warring groups that it can act independently. India's excellent economic and strategic relations with Russia can be seen as an example of how India has successfully walked the tightrope.
Peace in Ukraine
India’s position has been clear and consistent since the beginning of the war. It was expressed during Prime Minister Modi’s face-to-face interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 SCO summit, when he said that we are not living in an era of war. This statement was reiterated during his personal meeting in Moscow in July, where he reiterated similar sentiments by stating that peace is of utmost importance and a solution to the war in Ukraine cannot be found on the battlefield. “I know that war cannot solve problems, solutions and peace talks cannot be reached amidst bombs, guns and bullets. And we have to find a path to peace through dialogue,” the Indian Prime Minister said.
India has consistently refrained from voting on resolutions that supported the cause of either side in the conflict, making it an ideal candidate to try to bring the parties together. The visit coincided with Ukraine's move in Kursk, which could be a major turning point in the conflict.
India has renounced its participation in the war and has not strictly followed the sanctions imposed by the United States and many other states. Instead, it has helped Ukraine by providing humanitarian aid. In recent months, India has become the largest importer of Russian oil and gas, drawing the ire of Western states, which, according to Ukraine’s interpretation and Western discourse, are making India a party to the war by contributing to Russia’s war coffers by purchasing Russian oil and gas. President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed this out to Prime Minister Modi during his trip. This statement was refuted by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who called the purchase of Indian oil from Russia a commercial measure to control inflation rather than a political one.
Hopes for immediate diplomatic solutions were not expected from this trip. The heads of government of Turkey, Hungary, Indonesia and South Africa travelled to Moscow and Kiev to launch the peace process. India's efforts were just another effort in this direction. The visit of the Indian Prime Minister was different from all the other visits that have taken place in the past. India represents one of the most important leaders of the Global South. The International Peace Summit was convened in Switzerland on 15-16 June to reach an agreement on the issue. However, the consensus sought to reach the summit with the countries of the Global South could not be reached because one of the warring parties, Russia, was not invited to the conference. Many countries of the Global South, including India, opposed it. Ukraine is planning a similar conference in November, where Zelensky has suggested that India should host the conference where countries of the Global South could come together to resolve the conflict. “I told Prime Minister Modi that we could hold the World Peace Summit in India. It is a great country, it is a great democracy – the greatest,” President Zelensky said. The question remains, however, whether Russia will be invited to participate in this event.
Takeaways for India
India has shown the international community that it is committed to peace and is ready to talk to the warring parties to sit down together and end the ongoing war. New Delhi has successfully argued that India is committed to ending the conflict and is willing to play the role of mediator if the process is initiated. It has also reiterated that it cannot sit back and do nothing. The problem remains as to how to change the status quo when both sides have adopted a maximalist position.
Amitabh Singh teaches Russian and Central Asian Studies at the School of International Studies, JNU, New Delhi. The views expressed in the above article are personal and those of the author alone. They do not necessarily reflect the views of Firstposts.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/opinion/pm-modis-ukraine-visit-key-takeaways-for-india-13808031.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Christians for Kamala Can Drive Evangelical Voters Away From Donald Trump
- Key takeaways from India Firstpost
- HMRC: Tax audits of UK's biggest companies hit five-year low
- Historic Sichuan tower demolished after quake, safety concerns
- PTI forms Arif Alvi-led group due to internal dissensions
- Iran-Turkey Friendship Meeting in Istanbul
- China opposes new US sanctions package
- German stabbing: 15-year-old arrested in investigation
- Which campaign raised the most money?
- Jokowi: Surya Paloh is a political interlocutor who exchanges many ideas
- Olympic champions inspire young locals
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | BBC News