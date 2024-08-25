Key takeaways from India Firstpost

India has shown the international community that it is committed to peace and is ready to talk with the warring parties to sit together and end the ongoing war. Learn more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Poland and Ukraine from August 21-23 was a historic moment for Indian diplomacy. It made two forays. It went beyond the Western narrative: despite the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India has maintained good relations with Russia, and our new strength lies in the fact that in the post-Cold War era, we do not see Eastern and Central Europe through Russian eyes. Just as Russia has vast foreign policy options in our neighbourhood and its own to engage with China, North Korea and Pakistan, we also have options to engage with Ukraine and Poland in our national interest and in the interest of international peace and security.

The highlight of the Indian Prime Minister's visit was his visit to Ukraine, which came after a successful visit to Russia six weeks ago and was extremely important from India's perspective. The visit also reflects India's strategic autonomy and ability to make independent foreign policy choices, which has shown the warring groups that it can act independently. India's excellent economic and strategic relations with Russia can be seen as an example of how India has successfully walked the tightrope.

Peace in Ukraine

India’s position has been clear and consistent since the beginning of the war. It was expressed during Prime Minister Modi’s face-to-face interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 SCO summit, when he said that we are not living in an era of war. This statement was reiterated during his personal meeting in Moscow in July, where he reiterated similar sentiments by stating that peace is of utmost importance and a solution to the war in Ukraine cannot be found on the battlefield. “I know that war cannot solve problems, solutions and peace talks cannot be reached amidst bombs, guns and bullets. And we have to find a path to peace through dialogue,” the Indian Prime Minister said.

India has consistently refrained from voting on resolutions that supported the cause of either side in the conflict, making it an ideal candidate to try to bring the parties together. The visit coincided with Ukraine's move in Kursk, which could be a major turning point in the conflict.

India has renounced its participation in the war and has not strictly followed the sanctions imposed by the United States and many other states. Instead, it has helped Ukraine by providing humanitarian aid. In recent months, India has become the largest importer of Russian oil and gas, drawing the ire of Western states, which, according to Ukraine’s interpretation and Western discourse, are making India a party to the war by contributing to Russia’s war coffers by purchasing Russian oil and gas. President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed this out to Prime Minister Modi during his trip. This statement was refuted by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who called the purchase of Indian oil from Russia a commercial measure to control inflation rather than a political one.

Hopes for immediate diplomatic solutions were not expected from this trip. The heads of government of Turkey, Hungary, Indonesia and South Africa travelled to Moscow and Kiev to launch the peace process. India's efforts were just another effort in this direction. The visit of the Indian Prime Minister was different from all the other visits that have taken place in the past. India represents one of the most important leaders of the Global South. The International Peace Summit was convened in Switzerland on 15-16 June to reach an agreement on the issue. However, the consensus sought to reach the summit with the countries of the Global South could not be reached because one of the warring parties, Russia, was not invited to the conference. Many countries of the Global South, including India, opposed it. Ukraine is planning a similar conference in November, where Zelensky has suggested that India should host the conference where countries of the Global South could come together to resolve the conflict. “I told Prime Minister Modi that we could hold the World Peace Summit in India. It is a great country, it is a great democracy – the greatest,” President Zelensky said. The question remains, however, whether Russia will be invited to participate in this event.

Takeaways for India

India has shown the international community that it is committed to peace and is ready to talk to the warring parties to sit down together and end the ongoing war. New Delhi has successfully argued that India is committed to ending the conflict and is willing to play the role of mediator if the process is initiated. It has also reiterated that it cannot sit back and do nothing. The problem remains as to how to change the status quo when both sides have adopted a maximalist position.

Amitabh Singh teaches Russian and Central Asian Studies at the School of International Studies, JNU, New Delhi. The views expressed in the above article are personal and those of the author alone. They do not necessarily reflect the views of Firstposts.