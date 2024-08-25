How Christians for Kamala Can Drive Evangelical Voters Away From Donald Trump





Over the past month, Christians for Kamala has joined the ranks of groups supporting Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. In doing so, they stand with groups as diverse as Comics for Kamala and Deadheads for Kamala. Because Harris has shown that she will include all of us in her vision for America and bring together what has been torn apart, all of these groups have benefited from the newfound enthusiasm among the electorate since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July and endorsed Harris.

The entry of a religious coalition like this is an important step in the right direction and could help sway religious voters in key states.

The emergence of a religious coalition like this is an important step in the right direction, and if it takes hold, it could help win over enough religious voters in key swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Moreover, it could mean breaking the hold that MAGA forces have on many evangelical voters in our country. Thanks in part to the cooperation of so many voters who identify as Christians, the MAGA movement has taken control of the Republican Party and helped lead our country down a dark and threatening path for democracy.

Former President Donald Trump and his team know this, and it’s at the heart of their strategy heading into the November election. Compared with 2016, Trump’s erosion of support among white men was Trump’s biggest problem in 2020, and his campaign is working hard to address it in 2024. In many places, that means courting white Christian men, particularly those from evangelical and Catholic traditions. That’s one reason he chose Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, who converted to Catholicism five years ago, as his running mate.

At the heart of our work at Vote Common Good, I spend a lot of time traveling the country talking to voters, especially evangelical and Catholic voters who are accustomed to voting Republican, and I work to inspire them to break out of those patterns. What I’ve learned is that most of them don’t want or need their elected leader to look like them, but they do want their leader to like them. It wasn’t clear that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton liked evangelical and Catholic men when she ran for president in 2016, and it remains largely unclear to many of these voters in 2024 whether Kamala Harris likes them. Trump, by contrast, probably doesn’t like them, but he has embraced these voters in a transactional exchange, and he has promised and in some cases empowered them.

But along the way in 2020, 2022, and this year, I’ve gleaned the reason many evangelical and Christian voters are ultimately leaving Trump: his apparent lack of kindness. A poll commissioned by my organization Vote Common Good in 2020 showed that in swing states, Trump’s lack of kindness was driving away evangelical and Catholic voters in numbers large enough to potentially influence the outcome of the election.

Voters are generally aware that how they vote reflects on them. And the religious voters who deserted Trump did not appreciate how his evil reflects on them, whether it’s the caging of migrant children, the way he treats women, the way he treats the press, the way he treats almost everyone who has left his administration, and the way he treats democracy itself. Many of these voters know that this is not the behavior they want their children to emulate.

The Harris campaign clearly knows it has a chance. The choice of Tim Walz as its vice presidential nominee is evidence of that. But it’s not enough. Democrats must embrace the idea that evangelicals, and especially white male evangelicals, deserve to be won and can be won without the party compromising its values.

The values ​​defended by Democrats correspond to the values ​​dear to evangelicals: making the world a better place and bringing people together.

It will take a concerted, grassroots effort to reach out to these voters, listen to them, and take them on a journey to make them understand that it’s okay to let concern for the greater good, not party allegiance, determine their vote. We need to tell them that what Democrats stand for aligns with the values ​​that evangelicals hold dear: making the world a better place and bringing people together. These policies include gun control reform to keep children safe, real solutions at the border, and lowering the cost of child care. Many Christians are heartbroken at the thought of having to choose between a faith that is meaningful to them and a political identity that is tied to it. They don’t know which to do, and we need to help them distinguish between the two.

It will take an effort similar to the one we launched in Kent County, Michigan, home to Grand Rapids and several Christian universities, ahead of the 2020 election. We held rallies and roundtables with voters, put up billboards juxtaposing the words of Jesus Christ with those of Trump, sent thousands of postcards to evangelical voters, and trained several local Democratic candidates on how to engage with religious voters. Our message to the 25 percent of Kent County’s electorate who identify as evangelical was simple: Trump lacks kindness, and it’s okay not to vote for the Republican.

In 2016, Trump beat Clinton by 3 points in Kent County. In 2020, he lost to Biden by 6 points, a 9-point margin.

I have always believed that such change is possible, and I was at the Chicago convention to tell anyone who would listen the story of Kent County and to make the case that we cannot ignore evangelical voters. In particular, I participated in a panel on how to mobilize accessible voters.

I think it's possible that Harris will receive the highest level of evangelical support since Carter.

Biden did better than Hillary Clinton with evangelical voters, and if we come together and don't leave these people to Trump, I think it's possible for Harris to receive the highest level of evangelical support since Jimmy Carter got about half the evangelical vote in 1976. And if that were to happen, it would break the back of the MAGA movement.

Now that the convention is over, we’re going to fill up my bus, hit the road, and drive to Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and back to some of those same places. We’re not going to leave mobile voters to their own devices. We’re going to let them know that they can make this change and they won’t be rejected or punished for it. We’re not going to leave them behind because they can help save our country from the anti-democratic policies that the MAGA movement has unleashed. Christians for Kamala, of which I’m a part, will make sure that Christian voters are engaged in the political process.

