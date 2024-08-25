President Jokowi Confirms He Will Not Issue Perppu, What Are The Requirements Of Perppu?





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Even though the DPR of the Republic of Indonesia declared the cancellation of the ratification of the Regional Election Bill, the public continues to express their action to protect the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) in order to prevent the government's scheme to circumvent the decision by a Government regulation replaces the law (Perppu) which may be issued by the President. Report of BetweenPresident Joko Widodo or Jokowi has confirmed that he will not issue a Pilkada-related Perppu, after the DPR RI said it would cancel the ratification of the Pilkada law revision. “No, we just don’t think about it, it’s the Perppu period,” Jokowi said after attending the 26th anniversary of the National Mandate Party (PAN) as well as the opening of the 6th PAN Congress in Jakarta on Friday, August 23, 2024. Antaranews. Nevertheless, the public continues to take to the streets and take action online to guard against the Constitutional Court's decision in the coming days. Thanks to the X platform, the hashtag #KawalPutusanMK continues to trend trending topic Indonesia with a total of 2.4 million tweets. Netizens believe that as long as the government or the KPU has not issued a PKPU in accordance with the Constitutional Court's decision, the government can still circumvent the decision, including taking advantage of what is currently called an emergency or critical situation to issue a Perppu which can be carried out by President Jokowi. What are the conditions for issuing a Perppu?

According to the official website of the Constitutional Court (MK), government regulations replacing laws or Perppu are legislative regulations stipulated by the president in cases of urgent or compelling emergency situations. As for Article 22 paragraphs 1 to 3 of the 1945 Constitution, the discussion of the Perppu is very clearly stated, here are the three paragraphs:

(1) In cases of compelling emergency, the President has the right to promulgate government regulations instead of laws.

(2) The government regulation must be approved by the House of Representatives at the next session.

(3) If approval is not obtained, the government regulation must be repealed. At the same time, critical or emergency situations referred to in paragraph (1) are also regulated by Article 12 of the 1945 Constitution, which stipulates that the President declares a situation of danger. The conditions and consequences of a state of danger are determined by law. Advertisement According to the explanation of constitutional judge Daniel Yusmic P. Foekh, published on the official website of the deputy, the state of danger/emergency determined by the president is a subjective view. Apart from that, quote from the page uii.ac.id Although emergency or dangerous situations fall within the subjective right of the President to issue a Perppu, there are three criteria for emergency and dangerous situations that can be mentioned in the Constitutional Court Decision 138/PUU-VII/2009, namely: (1) There is an urgent need to resolve legal issues quickly, (2) The required law does not yet exist, resulting in a legal vacuum or insufficiency of existing law, (3) The emergence of a legal vacuum cannot be overcome by drafting a law through the normal procedure, as this takes a long time, while the urgent situation/need requires certainty to be resolved. Editor's Picks: This is the process of preparing the Perppu until the material examination at the Constitutional Court.

