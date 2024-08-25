Former Sindh governor says Imran Khan has 'contacted authorities' – Pakistan





Former Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had contacted the establishment when the PTI cancelled its August 22 rally in Islamabad.

There is unrest in PML-N circles as the party believes that the purpose of this contact with the establishment is that if negotiations take place and Imran Khan reaches an agreement, then he would be out of the political landscape, he said during his appearance on Rubaroo aired on Aaj News on Sunday.

The PTI postponed its rally in Islamabad on Thursday, citing a government conspiracy to sow chaos. The party changed its plans at the last minute, angering its supporters and some party leaders.

The Islamabad district administration declared a holiday in government and private schools on Thursday, closing the red zone, after the party decided to hold a rally despite refusing to give prior approval. Metro bus service in the twin cities was also suspended.

Earlier this week, Khan told reporters at the prison that he had postponed the rally due to concerns about potential unrest. When a reporter asked him how he got the phone after sending a late-night message to Azam Swati, Khan smiled and said, “Let’s leave that answer alone.”

Ismail added that Khan has openly expressed his desire to hold talks with the establishment, but so far there has been no strong response from the establishment.

My political friends have suggested that if a national government is formed, with a time frame of one to two years, a national programme is drawn up and transparent elections are held within the framework of this programme, there is a possibility of improvement, he said.

The former Sindh governor said the rally was cancelled despite multiple permits. He claimed that people's trust in the party leaders was diminishing as they were not standing up for their demands.

According to Ismail, the PTI leadership showed weakness and could not even sustain the hunger strike.

Talking about the ongoing row over the Lahore rally, he said that Shaukat Basra is not in a position to announce or stop any rally. Imran Khan will do whatever he has to do. We will see the message that will come out of jail and the picture will be clear in a day or two. But the leadership is in confusion at present.

PTI and Asif Ali Zardari

PTI chief Ali Muhammad Khan also participated in the programme via video link. When asked about it, he said that President Asif Ali Zardaris' meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman could also be important in terms of legislation which cannot be ignored.

“Zardari is not our enemy, there are serious political differences, but if he comes together for the sake of Pakistan or to resolve current issues and if he talks about true democracy, then it is good. I don't think we should refuse and I will talk to Imran Khan about it,” he said.

