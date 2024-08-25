PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Nepal bus accident









Updated: August 25, 2024 2:15 p.m. EAST

Jalgaon (Maharashtra) [India]August 25 (ANI): Expressing grief over the bus accident in Nepal, which killed 27 people in western Nepal on Saturday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that as soon as the accident happened, the government immediately contacted the Nepal government.

“I would like to express my sorrow over the bus accident in Nepal. In this accident, we have several people from Jalgaon. I express my condolences to all the bereaved families,” Prime Minister Modi said in his address at the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon on Sunday.

He ensured that those injured in the tragic incident were well treated.

“As soon as this accident happened, the government immediately contacted the Nepal government. We asked our minister Raksha Khadse to immediately go to Nepal. We brought back the bodies of our deceased in a special Air Force plane,” PM Modi said.

“The injured are being well cared for. I wish them a speedy recovery…” he added.

The Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 25 Indian pilgrims killed in a road accident in Nepal landed at Jalgaon airport in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The military aircraft headed towards Bharatpur town in Chitwan district, near Tanahun district, where an Indian-registered bus crashed on Friday.

A total of 27 people were killed in the bus accident, which veered off the road towards the river basin. Indradev Yadav, district chief of Chitwan, had earlier said that two of the bodies of the 27 people killed in the accident were taken by road to their hometown Gorakhpur.

The postmortems of the body were conducted at Bharatpur hospital and the body was handed over to Indian authorities for transportation. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse and Maharashtra legislator Sanjay Shubhakar arrived in Nepal on Saturday morning to inquire about the health of the injured Indian nationals.

The two officials returned on the same plane. Khadse met the 16 injured undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu and received updated information.

Raksha Nikhil Khadse thanked the Minister and the Nepalese Government for the prompt and timely assistance in search and rescue operations and treatment of the injured. She thanked the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for providing necessary assistance and coordination on the ground with the Nepalese authorities.

The bus was on its way to Kathmandu from Pokhara when it skidded off the road at Ainapahara in Ward 2 of the rural municipality and fell about 150 metres into the river on Friday. (ANI)

