Donald Trump would veto federal abortion ban, says JD Vance





Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance has indicated that former President Donald Trump would vote for any federal law that would ban abortion nationwide, another illustration of how the 45th president is seeking to distance himself from his party's hardliners on the divisive issue.

Since April, Trump, 78, has been adamant that he would defer to states on the controversial procedure, but Democrats have continued to accuse him of preparing a national ban after he claimed credit for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

When asked by NBC's Kristen Welker whether a President Trump would veto a federal abortion ban, Vance responded:

Sen. J.D. Vance has become a Trump attack dog and has been aggressive in his dealings with the press. AP

“I can absolutely guarantee you, Kristen. Donald Trump has been as clear as he can be on this,” Vance (R-Ohio), 40, said in an interview that aired Sunday on NBC's “Meet the Press.”

“Donald Trump wants to end this culture war on this very issue,” he continued. “We want the federal government to focus on these big economic and immigration issues. Let the states determine their own abortion policies.”

A multitude of polls have indicated that abortion is one of Trump's most pronounced vulnerabilities heading into the Nov. 5 presidential election, and the former president has been keen to smooth over that weakness.

At the Democratic National Convention last week, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that Trump “and his allies” would “ban medication abortion and enact a national abortion ban, with or without Congress.”

Shortly after Harris's shot, Trump raised eyebrows on Truth Social, declaring that “my administration will be great for women and their reproductive rights.”

Trump is in a bind on the abortion issue, anxious not to be too off-putting to independent voters while trying not to alienate his base, which is filled with anti-abortion voters.

The Supreme Court relegated to the dustbin of history in 2022 the precedents first established in Roe v. Wade. REUTERS

Democrats have highlighted Trump's past statements on abortion, such as that “I was able to repeal Roe v. Wade.” The former president has often tried to focus on late-term abortions, a topic that polls show is generally less popular with the public.

“I think he’s been very clear that he would not support that idea,” Vance said when asked about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) call for a federal ban. Graham has pushed for a 15-week ban.

“I think he would. He's said that explicitly,” Vance added when asked if Trump would veto such legislation.

Donald Trump has been keen to downplay the potential political damage the abortion issue will cause in the general election. AP

Privately, Trump had discussed various middle-of-the-road approaches to abortion before speaking out in April and calling on states to take matters into their own hands. While opposing federal intervention, he also spoke out against a near-total ban on the procedure in Arizona, which was later overturned.

In 2018, Trump urged Congress to ban the procedure for 20 weeks.

Vance has long been an anti-abortion advocate, but since joining the Trump ticket, he has refrained from letting the spotlight come between himself and the 45th president.

“There’s something analogous between abortion and slavery, and while the people who suffer the most are obviously the people who are subjected to it, I think it has a morally distorting effect on society as a whole,” Vance said in a 2022 interview.

Other Republicans, such as former Vice President Mike Pence and a host of anti-abortion groups, have grown frustrated with Trump's evolving stance on abortion.

