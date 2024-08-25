China opposes US sanctions on companies over alleged links to Russia's war efforts

BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday expressed opposition to the Latest US sanctions on Chinese companies about their alleged links to Russia's war in Ukraine, saying it would take necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of the country's businesses.

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against hundreds of companies in Russia, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, accusing them of providing products and services that aid Russia's war effort and its ability to evade sanctions. The U.S. State Department said it was concerned about the scale of China's exports of dual-use goods to Russia.

China's Ministry of Commerce has strongly opposed in a statement the United States' inclusion of several Chinese companies on its export control list, which prohibits these companies from trading with American companies without obtaining a special license, which is almost impossible to obtain.

The ministry said the US action was “a typical unilateral sanction”, saying it would disrupt global trade orders and rules, as well as the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

China urges the US to immediately stop its bad practices and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, it said.

The U.S. action is the latest in a series of thousands of U.S. sanctions that have been imposed on Russian companies and their suppliers in other countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The effectiveness of the sanctions is being questioned, especially as Russia continues to support its economy by selling oil and gas on international markets.

According to the U.S. State Department, some China-based companies have supplied machine tools and components to Russian companies.

China has tried to position itself as neutral in the Ukrainian conflict, but it shares with Russia a strong animosity toward the West.

After Western countries imposed heavy sanctions on Russian oil in response to the Russian troop deployment in Ukraine in February 2022, China has sharply stepped up its purchases of Russian oil, increasing its influence in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also stressed the importance of China in meeting in Beijing with Chinese leader Xi Jinping shortly after he was sworn in for a fifth term in the Kremlin.