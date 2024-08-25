Military Digest: PM Modi's visit to Poland highlights Indian Army's involvement in Monte Cassino during WWII | Chandigarh News





Earlier this week, during his official visit to Poland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the monument dedicated to the Battle of Monte Cassino. The Polish troops who fought in the battle in Italy during World War II included a significant number of Indian soldiers.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Monte Cassino monument is an opportunity to reflect on India's participation in the battle. The Allied forces faced a severe test against the well-entrenched Germans. They finally surrendered only after five long months of fierce fighting and the destruction of the historic Monte Cassino monastery by Allied firepower.

Indian Army Participation in Monte Cassino As many as three Indian infantry divisions, the 4th, 8th and 10th Indian Divisions, were deployed in the fighting in the Italian theatre of war. The 43rd Independent Gurkha Brigade was also in action. The total number of Indian soldiers in Italy was over one lakh. They were the fourth largest after the British, French and American forces. As many as 5,782 Indian soldiers were killed in the Italian theatre of war. At Monte Cassino, the 4th Indian Division, the Red Eagles, a formation badge the division still wears today, took part in the action. The Gurkhas were the most popular among the troops who fought at Monte Cassino, and the regimental folklore of the battalions and regiments that took part in the battle is full of fascinating stories. In his article How to Destroy a Monastery, author and former soldier Peter Caddick-Adams mentions an account of the 4th Gurkhas written by John Masters, the famous novelist of later years. John Masters wrote of a Gurkha patrol near Cassino who, “after eluding two enemy sentries in the dark of night… found the other four Germans in the post sleeping in a row in a barn. They beheaded the two men inside, but left the other two outside sleeping – only to wake themselves up, to try to wake their comrades… It was a brilliant improvisation, which went straight to the heart of psychological warfare,” Peter writes, quoting John Masters. The 4th Indian Division was one of the most experienced divisions in the theatre, having seen action against the Italians in the Western Desert during Operation Compass in Abyssinia and Eritrea, against Vichy French forces in Syria, and against the 8th Army in Egypt, Libya and Tunisia. The Red Eagles were withdrawn from the Egyptian Army and deployed to Italy in January 1944. They were then commanded by Major-General (later Lieutenant-General) Francis Tuker, who had been at the helm since 1941. The 4th Indian Division had been led since December 1941 by Major-General Francis Tuker, nicknamed “Gertie” by his friends: a brilliant and erudite former commander of the 1/2nd Gurkhas. Considered to have a “vigorous” if “sometimes unorthodox” mind, Tuker could be frank to the point of irritation, writes Peter Caddick-Adams. He adds that Tuker, 49, suffered from a particular problem that had a direct impact on the Second Battle of Cassino: he periodically suffered from chronic rheumatoid arthritis, which forced him to stay in bed. It also led him to give up command of the division just before the offensive was launched and to be admitted to a field hospital. Tucker handed over command of the division to the commander of the artillery, a Territorial Army officer, who, against all odds, excelled in the task and provided able leadership to the division, aided by the help that a hospitalised Tucker provided despite his illness. When a frontal assault by the 4th Indian Division was ordered, Tucker protested vigorously from his hospital bed and insisted that air raids should first flatten the enemy positions. German propaganda about Indian soldiers Caddick-Adams claims that once the Germans discovered the presence of the Indians, they devised and disseminated crude propaganda, in the form of printed leaflets, attempting to break the cohesion of the Allied coalition effort. “Often these images showed a cartoon Churchill urging a reluctant Indian soldier to the front; sahibs back in the Raj mistreating Indians; the 'comfortable' life that awaited Indian prisoners of war who deserted to join the Germans; the British 'robbing' India of its national wealth; or details about Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army,” he says. However, this propaganda had no effect on the Indian soldiers. Indian Armed Forces in Italy The Italian theatre also saw the participation of battalions of the Indian state forces, constituted by the various princely states and participating in the war effort. The 10th Indian Division operated with the Nabha Akal (now 14 Punjab) and Jodhpur Sardar (later 20 Rajput and now 24 Mech) infantry battalions. Senior British commanders during the war reluctantly granted the State Forces an active role, despite their exemplary performance. A note on the future employment of State Forces battalions written in March 1944 stated that “no divisional commander would agree to one of these units (in the Middle East) in its present state being included in a formation likely to be called upon to fight the Germans.” According to historian Mathew David Kavanagh, the Indian Army hierarchy wanted state force battalions to reach the standards of regular army battalions, which would require four to six months of training with regular units. However, there were problems with such an approach: to facilitate the four to six months of training the battalion needed, it would have had to be released from its current duties. There were concerns that the state armed forces battalions were not up to the standard required for operations in Italy, despite their affiliation with a regular brigade, Kavanagh explains. Ultimately, the Indian Army identified the four best units of the state forces to begin training for service in Italy: the Nabha Akal, Bhopal, Jaipur Guards and Jaipur Infantry battalions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/military-digest-pm-modi-poland-army-monte-cassino-world-war-ii-9532228/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos