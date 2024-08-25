Surya Paloh Confides in Jokowi: What Nasdem Really Misses





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – NasDem party chairman Surya Paloh said his party had learned political lessons from President Joko Widodo's 10-year presidency or JokowiHe said Jokowi had reached an agreement between the government and NasDem. Surya Paloh said he learned about equal partnerships from Jokowi's leadership. “We are free to move, speak, express opinions, agree and sometimes disagree,” he said at the opening of the III Nasdem Congress at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Sunday night, August 25, 2024. He said the process of equalizing opinions cannot be separated from existing processes and challenges. “Well, sometimes we can smile broadly. Sometimes we have to be amazed. Sometimes we have to be able to sit back and think a little bit, about what is really missing with NasDem “That?” Paloh said, greeted by the noisy executives present. However, Surya Paloh understands that Jokowi is also a human being who, by nature, is not free from flaws and mistakes. He believes that Jokowi has good intentions. “One thing I am sure of is that there is good intention. There is nawaitu, there is a desire to do good. And our perspective should be to take the good, take care of the good and put aside the less good,” he said. However, he understands that under Jokowi's leadership, life is not just about good intentions, but must have the right strategy. He also thanked Jokowi for the learning. Advertisement NasDem is at odds with Jokowi and Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election. Recently, NasDem has moved closer to Prabowo's camp. The third congress of the NasDem party will discuss the AD/ART committee, the recommendations committee and the action program committee. Nasdem politician Willy Aditya explained that five major issues will be discussed in depth at the congress, namely the issues of the rule of law, green economy, politics, international issues and the environmental crisis. Daniel A. Fajri contributed to this article. Editor's Picks: Jokowi's somersault perpetuates political dynasty

