Trump v Harris live: Trump team fears he's playing too much golf as Vance responds to childless cat women's insult

Former President Donald Trump's advisers are reportedly concerned that he plays too much golf and campaigns too little.

But while his family visited his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course in August, the president seemed to prefer playing golf and appeared bored during a press conference at the course earlier this month. He also didn't seem thrilled about attending a fundraiser with donor Miriam Adelson, the Washington Post reported.

Former aides told the Post that Trump preferred to have a less hectic schedule while his family was in Bedminster, where he spends most of his time on the ground. But aides, speaking on condition of anonymity, also told the newspaper that they didn’t want the former president to sit at home watching the Democratic convention and getting upset.

It comes as his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, says he regrets that many people misinterpreted his comments about childless pussies in 2021.

He told NBC News in an interview that aired Sunday that he made a joke in service of a real point.

This country has become too hostile to the family, he added. It is too expensive to afford a house, to buy groceries.

Key PointsShow latest update 1724612458Trump advisers desperate to keep him off golf, focus on election as critic says he's lost his mojo: report

Gustav KilanderAugust 25, 2024 8:00 PM

1724610658Vance rejects idea that tariffs would lead to higher costs

Gustav KilanderAugust 25, 2024 7:30 PM

1724609758JD Vance says people misinterpreted his comment about the childless cat lady

The Ohio senator spoke to NBC’s Kristen Welker just days after his running mate spoke to her network colleagues during a trip to the southern border. In his interview, he was asked once again if he regretted making a remark about childless catwomen, which he said he did not regret. Instead, he said he regretted that Democrats allegedly lied about the context of his remarks.

He also countered the suggestion that some female voters might take his comments as a blow and question whether he truly represents both men and women.

John BowdenAugust 25, 2024 7:15 PM

1724608858JD Vance Says Trump Would Veto Federal Abortion Ban

Gustav KilanderAugust 25, 2024 7:00 PM

1724607058Democrats say Harris should travel to southern border

Gustav KilanderAugust 25, 2024 6:30 PM

1724605258Trump fumes over embarrassing claims he was cut off by Fox News while ranting about Harris speech

Gustav KilanderAugust 25, 2024 6:00 PM

1724603458Graham: Trump was a very good pro-life president

Gustav KilanderAugust 25, 2024 5:30 PM

1724601654Attention JD Vance, here are the cities with the most catwomen without children

Maybe Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance should stop insulting childless cat ladies.

Pittsburgh, in the crucial state of Pennsylvania where Trump is losing his lead, is ranked as the city with the highest number of single women owning cats, according to an analysis by The Independent.

In a 2021 interview, Vance complained that the country was being run by a bunch of childless women, including Kamala Harris, who are unhappy in their own lives and the choices they've made and therefore want to make the rest of the country unhappy too.

The quote came back to haunt him after Donald Trump named him as his running mate, and the phrase quickly went viral.

Isaac Lozano, Alicja HagopianAugust 25, 2024 5:00 p.m.

1724599858Schumer says Harris' policy for first-time home buyers is manna from heaven

Gustav KilanderAugust 25, 2024 4:30 PM

1724598054Barron Trump is heading off to college this fall, with his Secret Service agent

Barron will now join a long line of young adults who go to school with the weight of their parents' presidential legacy on their shoulders and Secret Service agents watching their every move.

Katie HawkinsonAugust 25, 2024 4:00 PM

