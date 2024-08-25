Xi Jinping attends BRICS summit in Kazan, underscoring group's growing influence





(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, according to a report citing the Chinese envoy to Moscow. The BRICS group, initially comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was created with the aim of fostering collaboration among these emerging economies. The group's name is derived from the first letters of the member countries' names in English. Recently, BRICS has expanded its membership to Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting its desire to strengthen its role in countering the global economic dominance of Western nations. This expansion is part of BRICS’ broader goal of influencing global economic and political dynamics. More than 40 additional countries have expressed interest in joining the group, underscoring its growing importance on the international stage. According to Agroexport, a Russian export hub, the BRICS countries collectively control more than 30% of the world’s agricultural land. These countries also contribute significantly to global agricultural production, accounting for more than 40% of grain and meat production, nearly 40% of dairy products, and more than 50% of total fish and seafood production. The upcoming summit will likely serve as a platform for these major global players to further consolidate their economic and political strategies. MENAFN25082024000045015682ID1108598245 Legal Disclaimer:

