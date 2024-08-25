Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf forms committee headed by Arif Alvi to resolve internal divisions





ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2024 04:58 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]August 25 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted a committee headed by former Pakistani president Arif Alvi, ARY News reported, citing sources. The committee has been tasked with resolving internal rifts and submitting recommendations within a week. Arif Alvi will chair the committee, which will hold meetings with PTI leaders and stakeholders to hear their concerns and grievances. The development comes a day after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan’s messages and PTI leader Raoof Hasan’s messages regarding Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi were leaked. The messages revealed that Aleema Khan was asking Raoof Hasan to stop spreading Bushra Bibi’s message that claimed a meeting with Imran Khan in jail as it would incite the disinformation cell, ARY News reported. Sources called Aleema Khan’s message “stupid” and urged Raoof Hasan not to share it again. The message, allegedly sent by Bushra Bibi, claimed that she was not allowed to meet Imran Khan alone in jail and that the jailer was under pressure to beat Imran Khan, ARY News reported. The message also mentioned a conversation between Imran Khan and the jailer. In the leaked WhatsApp message, Aleema Khan denied that Imran Khan had made such a statement and urged Raoof Hasan not to spread the message.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman to seek further cooperation, ARY News reported citing sources. The two parties are planning to end their differences and explore possibilities of cooperation, ARY News reported citing sources privy to the development. During the meeting, members of PTI and JUI-F held discussions regarding the formation of committees to facilitate joint efforts. According to reports, PTI has sought internal cooperation within the parliament, stressing that the two parties could give the government a hard time if they work together. In response, JUI-F representatives said that any decision would be taken only after in-depth discussions within the party. Speaking to reporters, PTI and JUI-F spokespersons confirmed ongoing talks and formation of committees to oversee parliamentary affairs, ARY News reported. PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said the discussions included cooperation on important bills in the parliament. He added that the sides had agreed to continue their discussions and work together on parliamentary issues. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-tehreek-e-insaf-constitutes-arif-alvi-led-committee-to-address-internal-rifts20240825165845 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos