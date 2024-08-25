Georgia is ours to lose: Trump, Harris camps focus on key states | US Elections 2024





As Kamala Harris and Donald Trump prepare for what promises to be an ugly, grueling sprint to the finish line in November, the campaigns of both presidential candidates are turning their gaze back to the handful of desperately close battleground states where the battle is likely to be decided.

Georgia is emerging as a crucial battleground for both leaders as they struggle to capture voters' attention in a historic election. On Wednesday, the vice president will travel from the White House to southern Georgia to hold her first campaign event with her recently elected running mate and former high school football coach, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The duo will tour the region by bus, trying to reach diverse groups of voters, including rural areas where the former president is strong, as well as suburban and urban districts in Albany and Valdosta, where large black communities are among their target demographics. On Thursday night, Harris is expected to end the tour with a rally in Savannah, where she will speak to Georgians about the stakes in this election.

The Democratic campaign’s intense focus on Georgia shows it is not resting on its laurels after what most commentators called a perfect convention last week in Chicago. Despite Harris’s sharp surge in popularity since she dramatically switched sides with Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket five weeks ago, the race remains essentially neck and neck.

The latest poll of 538 for Georgia puts Trump ahead of Harris by 0.6% in Georgia, with Harris at 46.0% and Trump at 46.6%. That number is right in the middle of the margin of error and suggests the state is open territory for both candidates.

On Sunday's political talk shows, Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina who is one of Trump's closest advisers, stressed the importance of Georgia to Trump's reelection hopes. “If we don't win Georgia, I don't see how we get to 270,” he said on CNN's State of the Union, referring to the number of Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

Graham added that he would soon accompany Trump to what he called a unity event in Georgia. He predicted that if Trump played the right game in that state, he would win.

“I think Georgia is our loser. It's really hard for Harris to tell Georgians who were on the right track that they don't believe in it,” Graham said.

The problem for Graham and other top Republican advisers is that Trump often blatantly ignores their advice. On his most recent trip to Georgia, Trump lashed out at Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whom he still blames for failing to support his attempt to sabotage the 2020 election and which he now needs to win in November.

Graham implicitly acknowledged to CNN the problems caused by the attack on Kemp, but insisted: “We've repaired the damage, I think, between Governor Kemp and President Trump.”

He's going to do his utmost to support President Trump and all the other Republicans in Georgia.

Three days after the Democratic convention, which unfolded in a fireworks display of red, white and blue balloons and drew an enthusiastic response from delegates, the Harris-Walz campaign is now focused on the same terrain. The key is to translate the palpable burst of energy that exploded at the Chicago convention into hard work making calls and knocking on doors in Georgia and the six other key swing states: Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Campaign chairwoman Jen O'Malley Dillon released new data Sunday that she said demonstrates the convention's positive impact across key states. Chicago marked the most important week so far in Harris' fledgling campaign for the White House, she said, with volunteers signing up for nearly 200,000 missions during the week.

Money also continues to flow, with the campaign having raised $540 million in five weeks, a record in the history of a U.S. presidential campaign. About $82 million of that came during the week of the convention.

O'Malley Dillon said it was all a sign that Harris was continuing her momentum: “We are taking no voter for granted and are relentlessly engaging with battleground voters every day between now and Election Day, while Trump is focused on very little other than online tantrums.”

Jared Polis, Colorado’s Democratic governor, appeared on Fox News Sunday to try to convince right-wing voters and swing independents that they could safely support Harris. She moved closer to the center, Polis said, when asked about some of the more progressive policies Harris had previously championed but has since abandoned, including a ban on fracking and Medicare for All.

Polis added: She's pragmatic. She's a tough leader. She's the leader of the future.

She's going to be the president of all the American people.

As the euphoria of the convention fades, Harris has already begun to face tougher questions, including when she will expose herself to tougher questions by facing a reporter. The Democratic nominee has so far studiously avoided sitting down in front of a major news outlet.

Asked about Harris' resistance to being interviewed, Cory Booker, the Democratic senator from New Jersey, told CNN: “As this campaign goes on, she will be called upon to give more interviews.”

She'll be doing debates, Booker said. I think she wants to do more.

With key states still largely in the running for victory, fears are growing that Trump could be tempted to unleash a new conspiracy to overturn the outcome if he narrowly loses in November. There are many indications that Trump and his supporters in the Make America Great Again (Maga) movement could be laying the groundwork for a new challenge.

At a rally last week in Asheboro, North Carolina, Trump said: “Our primary goal is not to get out the voters, but to make sure they don't cheat, because we have all the votes we need.”

Trump's running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, was asked on NBC News' Meet the Press whether he thought the election would be free and fair. “I think it will be free and fair,” he said.

He then added: “We're going to do everything we can to make that happen. We're going to explore every avenue possible to ensure that legal ballots are counted.”

