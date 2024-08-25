Bank of China Appoints Ge Acting Chairman After Liu Resigns BNN Bloomberg





(Bloomberg) — Bank of China Ltd. said Chairman Liu Jin has resigned after just over three years in the role. Liu, born in 1967, resigned from his positions, including executive director, for personal reasons, effective Aug. 25, the state-owned bank said in a press release Sunday, days after he failed to attend a board meeting. Chairman Ge Haijiao will serve as the bank's acting chairman, the statement said. There were no disagreements with the board and Liu confirmed there were no issues that needed to be brought to the attention of shareholders, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange. President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on China’s $66 trillion financial sector with a sweeping crackdown on corruption and abuses. In April, China launched new anti-graft inspections of some of its biggest lenders, the central bank and regulators, the first major probe since a series of measures in 2021 that sent shockwaves through the sector. More than 100 senior officials were implicated in these investigations, several of whom received suspended death sentences and one was executed. Liu Lange, former chairman of the Bank of China, was tried earlier this year on charges that he accepted more than 121 million yuan ($17 million) in bribes between 2010 and 2023, according to prosecutors. He was investigated by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in March 2023. Liu Jin joined the bank in 2021. Prior to that, he held various positions with other Chinese lenders, including China Everbright Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Bank of China reported a 2.9 percent drop in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier to 56 billion yuan. The bank is expected to release its half-year results next week. –With assistance from Meg Shen and Tian Ying. (Updated with additional details from the filing in third paragraph.) Bloomberg LP 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/business/company-news/2024/08/25/bank-of-china-appoints-ge-acting-president-after-liu-resigns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos