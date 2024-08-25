Indonesian electoral body granted permission to issue new rules in line with protesters' demands





JAKARTA – Indonesia's electoral body won parliamentary approval on Aug. 25 to issue new rules in line with demands from protesters angry over an attempt by allies of outgoing President Joko Widodo to change eligibility requirements in their favor. Protests have erupted in several Indonesian cities over the past week as anger has mounted over what critics of Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, see as an attempt to further consolidate his power as he prepares to hand over to his successor Prabowo Subianto in October. The new rules will adopt a Constitutional Court decision on August 20, which upheld the minimum age of 30 for candidates at the time of nomination and clauses that made it easier for parties to make nominations, acting head of the electoral bodies Mochammad Afifuddin said. “We are grateful to be able to speed up (the consultation process with Parliament) because it will give us more time to prepare the nomination process,” he said, referring to the registration of candidates for regional leadership positions starting August 27. Parliament had begun discussions late last year to revise regional electoral laws, but decided to speed up the process earlier this week following the Constitutional Court's ruling. The policy shift opens the door to the appointment of Anies Baswedan, Mr Prabowo's presidential rival, as Jakarta governor, a post he held from 2017 to 2022, but also means that Mr Widodo's 29-year-old son, Kaesang Pangarep, cannot run in regional elections. On August 25, the electoral body held a hearing with the parliamentary committee overseeing electoral matters to seek approval from lawmakers before issuing the new rules. Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas said at the same hearing that the government would help speed up the process of publishing the new regulations. The Labour Party was due to protest again on August 25, demanding that the electoral body publish the new rules soon. Mr Widodo's popularity and outsized influence after a decade in power helped Mr Prabowo win February's election by a wide margin, in what was widely seen as a tit-for-tat move to ensure the incumbent leader retains political interest long after he leaves office. REUTERS

