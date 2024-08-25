Speculations galore





PTI workers hoist their party flag during a public rally in this undated photo. AFP/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) sudden decision to postpone its high-profile August 22 rally in Islamabad has sparked speculation and discontent within the party. The decision, reportedly taken on the direct instructions of party founder Imran Khan from his Adiala jail cell, has left many PTI leaders confused and its workers angry. The cancellation came after an alleged meeting between PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Azam Swati with Imran Khan early that morning, but the abrupt nature of the announcement and lack of communication with key party members has raised more questions than answers and sparked internal dissension, with Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan questioning how Swati and others were able to meet the former prime minister so early in the morning and why the party leadership is not doing more to secure his release.

Rumours of Imran Khan having contacted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities have added to the intrigue. Rumours have been circulating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Azam Swati were the intermediaries for this contact, which has reportedly put Imran in a good mood. However, contradictory statements by representatives of the federal and provincial governments only serve to muddy the waters. While advocate Aqeel Malik has suggested that the Centre had indeed contacted Gandapur to call off the rally, advocate Muhammad Ali Saif, an advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has categorically denied any such contact, insisting that the decision was taken solely by Imran Khan and without any external influence. Meanwhile, unofficial denials of any involvement by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa authorities are further fuelling the uncertainty.

This confluence of claims, counter-claims and denials has led observers and PTI supporters to question the real story behind the postponement. Some wonder whether, if there were indeed any contacts between the establishment and the PTI, it was a request or an order. Others suggest that the PTI may be spinning the narrative to soften the blow of a decision that risks alienating its base. The permission granted for a rally on September 8 adds to the suspicion that a deal might have been negotiated behind closed doors. Whatever the truth, one thing is clear: the decision to postpone the rally has damaged the PTI politically. The abrupt cancellation underscores a broader problem of incoherence and indecision within the party, which has struggled to regain its footing since Imran Khan’s ouster from power. The PTI’s failure to deliver on its promises, be it holding rallies or taking meaningful steps to secure Imran Khan’s release, has only added to the frustration of its workers and supporters. The party leadership, especially in Punjab, is being criticised for its inability to sustain its momentum.

In freedom, Imran has galvanized his base, mobilized large crowds, and maintained pressure on his opponents. Today, his party appears bewildered, its leadership fumbling in the absence of its charismatic leader. This bewilderment is particularly glaring given the PTI’s previous confidence in its electoral strength and parliamentary presence. Amid the speculation, one point of consensus among observers is that the PTI needs to reassess its strategy. The party’s apparent overtures to the establishment, though rebuffed, suggest a reluctance to fully engage with the democratic process. With the arrest of former ISI chief General Faiz Hameed, considered a key ally of Imran and the PTI, many are wondering how the PTI will navigate the treacherous political landscape that awaits it. If the PTI is serious about its political future, it must consider building ties with political parties rather than continuing to seek support from powerful circles. Ultimately, the postponement of the August 22 rally symbolises more than just a tactical retreat: it is a sign of reluctance to fully engage in the democratic process. The PTI faces a dilemma: it must either commit to the democratic path, engaging with political forces and working within the system, or continue to seek shortcuts that can only lead to further instability and division. For the sake of democracy and its own survival, the PTI must make wise choices.

