Trump Team Prepares for All-Hands-On-Deck Sprint to November

After a week of daily counterprogramming events and an attempt to steal the spotlight from his new opponent, Donald Trump and his campaign are looking to capitalize on that momentum heading into November with plans to aggressively ramp up the former president's schedule, hone his debate skills and cultivate a new field strategy tied to early-voting states, sources familiar with the shift in strategy tell CNN.

The new approach is itself an acknowledgement that the Trump campaign has struggled to adapt to a rapidly changing political landscape after President Joe Biden ended his campaign less than four months before Election Day.

Trump’s schedule going forward will look a lot more like last week’s, when the Republican nominee visited a different battleground every day, than it did in the 20 months leading up to it. Through November, Trump is expected to hold multiple events every week, if not daily, one adviser said, while another predicted the former president will regularly visit two states in a day.

Think Trump on steroids, one said. Everyone will have to pitch in.

The accelerated schedule comes as Trump also prepares for his September 10 debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former president is meeting quietly with Republican lawmakers, policy experts and outside allies ahead of the high-stakes showdown. The policy discussions the Trump campaign is preparing for the debate largely mirror sessions the former president held in the weeks leading up to his June 27 debate with Biden, people familiar with the meetings tell CNN.

This time it won't be any different. Last time it worked. If it works, don't fix it, a Trump adviser said.

Trump, who has an aversion to traditional debate preparation and has said he does not need formal preparation, such as participating in mock debates, prefers to study his opponent and hone his message in a more casual setting, the adviser added.

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, for example, worked with Trump behind the scenes to help him understand Harris' debate style.

Gabbard was among the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who challenged Harris in the debate. Trump advisers believe Gabbard’s attacks on Sen. Harris, particularly scrutiny of her record as a prosecutor, helped undermine Harris’ candidacy.

While Trump was expected to ramp up his campaign activities after the conventions, the accelerated pace planned for the coming weeks goes well beyond previous preparations and is a direct response to the enthusiasm among Democrats since Harris replaced Biden as their top candidate, people familiar with the matter told CNN. Trump's schedule this week is a clear example.

On Monday, the former president will speak at the National Guard Association Conference in Detroit. On Thursday, he will travel to Michigan to deliver a speech on the economy before attending a town hall meeting in Wisconsin that evening. On Friday, he will hold a rally in Pennsylvania and then travel to Washington, D.C., to speak at the Joyful Warriors Summit, hosted by the conservative group Moms for Liberty.

Meanwhile, Trump pollsters Tony Fabrizio and Travis Tunis released a note Saturday predicting a surge in Harris' poll numbers after the convention, with Fabrizio blaming much of that on favorable media coverage of the vice president.

The other thing to keep in mind is that while the media is going to focus on national polls, we need to keep an eye on the polls in our target states, the memo says. Our goal is to get to 270 votes and win those states, that's how we're going to get there.

Trump’s accelerated schedule also follows a difficult period in his campaign. The former president’s erratic response to the change in opponents has sparked a wave of discussion about how to navigate the new reality. Close allies have advised Trump to focus on policy rather than personal attacks and urged him to get in front of voters more often.

Even his choice of where to hold his events, stopping in heavily red Montana and decidedly blue New Jersey while leaving month-long gaps between stops in key states, has sometimes left Republicans perplexed.

The Trump campaign is now viewing the period after the Democratic National Convention as a frantic race to November, several senior advisers told CNN. The former president's team has recently beefed up its political operation by adding new advisers, including Trump's first 2016 campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, to help with that effort.

Trump will now focus on areas where mail-in ballots will soon be sent out and early voting locations will open first, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as swing states like Minnesota and Florida. The Trump campaign also plans to bolster its field teams in those states, as well as deploy representatives to hold voter mobilization events.

As he did last week, Trump is expected to hold smaller events in addition to his big rallies focused on personalized messages in hopes that some barriers might help the campaign better target his candidate. Unlike Trump’s sprawling, all-day rallies, these stops will be held in more intimate venues with fewer people, and many of his allies are hoping for a sharper focus.

The limits of these efforts, however, have become increasingly apparent over the past week. Those who know the former president best have long recognized that Trump’s innate predilection for going off script and airing his grievances cannot be changed.

He is 78 years old and has never been someone who is easily controlled, a Trump ally told CNN.

During a stop in North Carolina billed as a national security speech, Trump polled the audience on whether they wanted him to continue insulting his opponents or stick to his policies. When it became clear they preferred the former, Trump mocked his own team.

My advisers are fired, he joked, before adding: No, we would prefer to stick to politics, but sometimes it's difficult when you're under attack from all sides.

During a speech on public safety in Michigan, Trump turned to new attacks on Harris, failing to address policies his team had shared with reporters before his speech, including a proposal to execute rapists and child traffickers. Asked why Trump had not announced the new policies his campaign had planned, a campaign official said the former president was saving them for after the Democratic National Convention.

This week, however, has been one of the busiest periods of Trump’s campaign for his third run at the White House. Since winning the Republican nomination in March, Trump has maintained a particularly light campaign schedule, holding one or two rallies a week and spending long periods out of the public eye.

That schedule didn’t seem like a problem for Trump when his opponent was an unpopular 81-year-old incumbent who was struggling to attract the public. But with Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, fanning out to battlegrounds and drawing massive crowds, a change was necessary.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance is also expected to adopt a busier schedule in the coming weeks, a source familiar with his plans told CNN.

Trump’s running mate will visit all the major battlegrounds, with a particular focus on the three states that make up the so-called blue wall that Trump won in 2016 but lost to Biden in 2020: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the latter of which Vance is expected to visit more frequently than any other, the source said. The idea behind the specific focus is that Vance’s background, growing up in southwest Ohio, bolsters his appeal to Rust Belt voters. He is expected to continue his efforts to link the opioid epidemic to immigration.

Vance's plans are partly a direct response to his performance on the court, which people close to the former president say delighted Trump despite Vance's shaky start, which was marred by criticism over resurfaced clips of him mocking childless cat ladies and suggesting that parents should have more voting power.

In recent conversations, Trump has called his running mate a political athlete, two people with direct knowledge of the remark told CNN, and expressed a desire for Vance to appear in front of voters and media viewers as often as possible.

Vance is expected to continue appearing regularly on Sunday morning news shows and participate in longer podcasts aimed at a younger audience, the people said.

CNN's Kit Maher contributed to this report.

