Over the past 24 years, China's diplomatic presence in Africa has grown at a meteoric rate, almost eclipsing the influence of Africa's traditional partners in the West. China's magic lies in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Established in 2000 as a premier platform for dialogue and political cooperation between China and Africa, the Forum on Economic and Trade Cooperation (FOCAC) is arguably the sharpest arrow in China’s Africa policy quiver. The West, led by the United States, has raised the bar to roll back Beijing’s influence on the continent, sparking the fiercest geopolitical competition since the end of the Cold War.

As China prepares to host the 2024 Forum on Africa Cooperation (FOCA) Summit in its capital from September 4 to 6, 2024, its influence in Africa will be put to the test in a visible and public manner. The summit, the fourth of its kind, is of paramount importance to China's Africa policy.









But Chinese experts see FOCAC as still a work in progress, looking forward to the day when all 55 heads of state of the African Union member states will attend FOCAC summits in Beijing.

The World Economic Forum 2024 is no ordinary affair. The summit's theme, “Joining Forces to Advance Modernization and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” reveals the deep intellectual dive China is taking into diplomacy to challenge the West's global hegemony.

The Forum on Central Asian Cooperation (FOCAC) is a political and intellectual project that is essentially based on a blend of two philosophical traditions. The Confucian ideal of harmony between peoples, cultures and civilizations comes from the Chinese tradition.

The 2024 Focac Festival is guided by the values ​​of equal consultation, enhancing understanding, expanding consensus, strengthening friendship and promoting cooperation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Intellectual approach to diplomacy

And from the African side comes the Ubuntu philosophy of consensus where people in society talk, share values ​​and work together towards common goals.

Based on this vision of the two traditions, China regards Africa as an indivisible civilization. Similarly, in accordance with Confucian ethics, Beijing regards the 4th summit of the Forum as a friendly meeting of the great China-Africa family.

This intellectual approach to diplomacy is also reflected in the events leading up to the heads of state summit. I spoke at the 6th China-Africa High-level Media and Think Tank Dialogue Forum, which brought together Chinese and African ministers in charge of information or communications as well as heads of major think tanks specializing in China-Africa affairs, held in Beijing from August 20 to 22, 2024.

The meeting provided an opportunity to delve deeper into the concepts that define China-Africa relations in the 21st century. One of them is the concept and practice of co-prosperity or shared prosperity. This concept of co-prosperity finds familiar echoes in the United Nations' transformative promise to leave no one behind, a cornerstone of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In a nutshell, the road to the 2024 Focac summit is defined by five narratives intended to shape China-Africa diplomacy in the future.

The first narrative is the use of the concept of co-prosperity as a counter-narrative to the clash of civilizations thesis by right-wing Western intellectuals, who portray human civilizations as armored and ready for war.

Second, the vision of the 2024 Focac summit, which aims to build a China-Africa community with a shared future, stems from the alternative narrative that Africa and China met centuries before European colonialism, along the enchanted Silk Roads. There they exchanged goods, services, and ideas about values, religions, cultures, economies, and forms of government. Chinese and African historians and scholars have uncovered evidence that the Kenyan coast was the scene of these ancient exchanges.

The third story concerns the conquest, occupation and humiliation of China and Africa by external forces.

Fourth, China and Africa rediscovered each other and joined forces after 1949. Modern China helped Africa free itself from the yoke of colonialism. And in the 1970s, Africa helped China regain its seat in the United Nations.

A multi-billion dollar connectivity project

Fifth, FOCAC is a beautiful story of two civilizations living harmoniously side by side as equal and mutually respectful partners, working hand in hand to reshape the world into what President Xi Jinping describes as a community with a shared future for humanity.

Sixth, China and Africa have the duty to explore and pursue their own paths of modernization, based on their own culture and historical experience. Modernization should not be confused with Westernization.

For example, after adopting its reform and opening-up policy in 1978, China lifted more than 850 million of its people out of poverty and became the world's second-largest economy with a world-class military. However, the triumph of Chinese-style modernization has greatly inspired Africa, reassuring it that poverty is not a curse for a country or civilization.

FOCAC is Africa’s gateway to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China’s multi-billion dollar connectivity project. Over the past 24 years, through FOCAC and BRI, China has injected more than $200 billion to support the continent’s development. China supports the African Union’s Agenda 2063, Africa’s blueprint for development. The result is that Africa is no longer a continent without hope, but a new frontier of robust growth.

Kenya is one of 52 out of 54 African countries participating in the initiative. The 2024 Focac Summit provides an ideal opportunity for China and Kenya to take their relations to a whole new level. China is Kenya’s largest trading partner. China can increase its investments in industrialization, capacity development and technical training to help young people access jobs in local and international labor markets.

In addition, Nairobi is participating in the Prospects for Peaceful Development in the Horn of Africa proposed by China in January 2022 to promote lasting peace, stability and prosperity.

Professor Peter Kagwanja is Director General of the Africa Policy Institute, Adjunct Professor at the University of Nairobi and Visiting Fellow at the National Defence University.