Xi Jinping's 20 proposals to revive the Chinese economy





The Asian giant has been experiencing a slowdown in its economic growth since 2021. The keys to understanding the stagnation and how the Chinese president intends to overcome this crisis. The GDP of Xi Jinping's China continues to growBut each annual measure indicates a step closer to the goals. Bloomberg and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) point out that the downward trend will intensifywhich will place the Asian giant in front of a unprecedented crisis in the last 40 yearsFaced with this panorama, the Chinese president announced a plan which aims to reactivate consumption. What's happening with the Chinese economy? When China Abandoned Communism and open to the world, obtained a rapid growth This led him to a dream projection and, over time, to be the power that rivals the United States across major markets. Between 1991 and 2011, The Chinese economy has been growing at an average rate of 10.5% per yearbut when Xi Jinping became president in 2012growth slowed to an average of 6.7% until 2021. In the 21st century, China has become an economic power with a significant technological value chain. However, GDP growth is moving further and further away from measurements obtained in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was from 8.4% in 2021 -explained by the pandemic- 3% in 2022 And 5.2% in 2023. While, In 2024, the 5% forecast seems to be coming true with four months to go until the end of the year. He stagnation appears on the horizon and organizations like Bloomberg and the International Monetary Fund Sealan That The Asian giant could be heading towards a crisis at the end of the decade. The problem of falling birth rates and increasing life expectancy Beyond the measure of Gross Domestic Product, the Chinese are suffering the consequences of a an increasingly aging society, with longer life expectancy and a falling birth rateThese indicators, even if they have no real impact today, could make the problems worse. An older China, with fewer births, translates into a reduction in the working populationwhich means less work and therefore less production. A scenario that would be fatal for the manufacturing industry and the various economic areas. China is facing an aging population combined with increasing life expectancy and declining birth rates. Taking Japan as a reference, one of the countries known worldwide for its birth rate problems, the contrast shows its seriousness. Beijing's birth rate fell to 1.16, lower than Tokyo's 1.30 and lower than India's 2.03, a country that surpassed it in population for the first time in history. As if that were not enough, the The real estate sector has suffered a resounding decline after having been the great engine of the Chinese economy during the last decade. The excess of the offer trigger In more than 7.2 million unsold homes and the fall of leading companies such as Evergrandeimportant compaa real estate sector promoter. Xi Jinping's 20 proposals to stop the economic slowdown Xi Jinping presented a series of proposals aimed at revival of consumption at the local levelbut also considering improvements in services related to the tourism, which, year after year, attracts millions of people to the country. Concerned about the slowdown in the Chinese economy, Xi Jinping has presented an ambitious plan to boost consumption. Furthermore, it focuses on the education, health, environment and other areas of possible growth with the culture and the communication. Food and accommodation: improve the quality of restaurants and promote the opening of internationally renowned establishments. Promote hotel brands, mid-range and high-end family accommodation, and develop rural accommodation by reusing unoccupied housing. domestic services: support the development of salaried home service companies and increase their offering. Elderly and child care: improve access to public spaces and housing, as well as to medical and senior care services. Renovate elderly and child care facilities and construct additional buildings. Culture and leisure: improve and multiply cultural and creative projects in all regions. A wider and better distribution of films and a quality of the offer on the Internet, from video games to radio and television. Tourism: promote cultural and night tourism and encourage the development of new experiences. Contemplate the elderly with new modes and routes of transport. Sporty: renovate abandoned spaces to increase the number of facilities. Develop and promote winter sports and attract major international sporting events. education: improve the quality and educational provision with holiday schools, extracurricular services through collaborations with social training establishments and invest more in resources. Housing and assistance: to promote the association between real estate agencies and companies dedicated to welcoming children and the elderly. The underlying objective is to develop a “real estate service + life service” model. digital technology: Use technology to develop smart business districts, buildings and stores; Accelerate new consumption methods, such as unmanned retail stores with self-service pickup. Support the rise of esports and e-commerce. Environment– Establish and improve standards, certifications and labeling systems for green and low-carbon services. Promote the application of advanced green and low-carbon technologies. Health: organize and promote health services; improve insurance schemes and increase the supply of retail pharmacies, including in areas such as nutrition and health promotion. Infrastructure and public services: promote the transformation and upgrading of pedestrian streets, accelerate the construction of convenient 15-minute life circles in cities; improve the consumption network of urban and rural services. Chinese brands: Helping service sector companies strengthen brand culture, operation and protection, while supporting the role of national brands. Services: Expanding the opening up of the service sector and making market access more flexible in areas such as telecommunications, education, elderly care, medical care and health. Attracting international investment through the use of trade fairs. Fake news: Take action against misleading advertising, online fraud, information and information leaks. Encourage communities to strengthen consumer rights protection. Trade– Strengthen the collection and disclosure of credit information, such as registration and filing, administrative licenses and administrative penalties of relevant business entities. standards: improving quality in the areas of culture, tourism, catering and accommodation, household services, elderly and child care, furniture, home decoration and business services. Credit and tax: Encourage institutions to provide financing and credit to small and medium-sized enterprises and increase credit support for consumer service industries. Implement personal income tax deduction for baby care, child education and elderly care. Human resources: Expand existing training programs for the service sector and develop new professions within the industry. Statistics: renew the monitoring of the services consumption market, with a strengthening of the collection, analysis and forecasting of information.

