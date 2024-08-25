Judiciary has been advocating secular civil code for decades, says Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Manindra Mohan Shrivastava during the court's platinum jubilee celebrations, in Jodhpur on August 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reiterating his call for a secular civil code, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (August 25, 2024) said that while his government has spoken on the issue for the first time, the country's judiciary has been advocating for it for several decades. He commended the judiciary for fulfilling its moral responsibility of vigilance and action on national issues. Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Mr Modi referred to his remarks on the occasion of Independence Day and said the judiciary's clear stand on the secular civil code, which was a matter of national unity, would boost the countrymen's confidence in the courts. Mr Modi had given a boost to the controversial issue of the Uniform Civil Code, re-branding it as a secular civil code, in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15. He alleged that the country was following a communal civil code that discriminated against people on the basis of religion. The Uniform Civil Code is mentioned as a directive principle of state policy in Article 44 of the Constitution, which is not justiciable. While the Supreme Court has over the years described the Uniform Civil Code as desirable in several of its judgments, it has also advised restraint in certain verdicts and said that a one-shot implementation could be counterproductive to the unity and integrity of the nation. Mr Modi hailed the decisions of the courts in cases like the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which he described as an example of constitutional integration, and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which he said was a humanitarian law. What natural justice says in the national interest on such issues is clear from the judgments of our courts, the Prime Minister said. From the High Courts to the Supreme Court, the judiciary has repeatedly reinforced Nation First's resolve on these issues, he said. Last year, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had upheld the Centre's abrogation of Article 370 that did away with the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. While over 200 petitions challenging the legality of the CAA were pending before the Supreme Court since December 2019, it declined to stay the CAA rules on March 19 this year. Liberation from the colonial mentality In his speech, Mr Modi said that Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which replaced the Indian Penal Code, would free the nation from the colonial mindset and advance human thought as it is based on the ideals of justice rather than punishment. It is our collective responsibility to ensure justice for all. The spirit of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita must be made as effective as possible, he said. The Prime Minister stressed that his government had also repealed hundreds of colonial laws that had become obsolete. Stressing on the use of modern technologies to ensure justice for citizens, Mr Modi said that over 18,000 courts had been computerised and over 3,000 court complexes and 1,200 jails had been connected to video conferencing facilities. All this would pave the way for paperless courts, e-filing, e-summons service and virtual hearing facilities, he added. Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Courts MM Shrivastava among others were present at the event.

