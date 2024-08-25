Politics
Building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future and a better future for China-ROC relations -Xinhua
Under the joint leadership of the two heads of state, China and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have continuously strengthened their exchanges and cooperation within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), resulting in new breakthroughs in China-DRC relations.
by Zhao Bin
For more than half a century, China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have supported each other in the struggle for national emancipation and in achieving national development and recovery. The two countries have continuously strengthened their traditional friendship and established fruitful cooperation in various fields. In May 2023, DRC President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo paid a state visit to China, which was considered a great success.
During the visit, the leaders of the two countries jointly decided to upgrade China-Congo relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. Under the joint leadership of the two heads of state, the two sides have continuously strengthened exchanges and cooperation within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which has led to new breakthroughs in China-Congo relations.
First, the political trust between the two countries has been strengthened. For more than a year, the two heads of state have maintained close communication through various means and jointly defined the future of China-Congo relations. Over the past year, the DRC has witnessed the re-election of President Tshisekedi and the successful establishment of new state organs. Special envoy of President Xi Jinping and Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shen Yueyue attended the inauguration ceremony of President Tshisekedi in Kinshasa, and Chinese state leaders have sent congratulatory messages to their DRC counterparts on their election or appointment.
This reflects the importance China attaches to bilateral relations. The governments, political parties and legislative bodies of China and the DRC have worked to strengthen their ties and make full use of the FOCAC, the most important platform for China-Africa cooperation, to enhance the exchange of experience in state governance, strengthen mutual understanding and trust, and join hands to consolidate and develop China-Congo friendship.
Second, practical cooperation between the two countries has become more fruitful. The two sides have strengthened the coordination of their development strategies and worked together to achieve high-level cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.
There is a lot of news about China-ROC cooperation in infrastructure, industry, trade, economy and social welfare. Major projects completed last year, such as the Kinsuka Power Plant, the Busanga Hydropower Plant, the Saphir Ceramics Factory in Maluku and the Sakania Dry Port, have given a strong boost to the industrial development of the ROC. This year, several major projects under the China-ROC “project resources” cooperation program have started, from Kinshasa to Lualaba and Greater Kasai, providing considerable support to the ROC in strengthening its connectivity.
In the first half of 2024, China-ROC trade reached US$12.34 billion, and the ROK has become a leading destination for Chinese investment in Africa. Chinese companies in the ROK have been adhering to the principle of benefit sharing and actively working to support the development of local communities, such as building “demonstration rural development villages”, so that local residents can benefit from the tangible achievements of China-ROC cooperation and, more broadly, China-Africa cooperation.
Third, cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries have become more frequent. Under the framework of the Global Civilization Initiative, the two sides have held many cultural activities such as the “Chinese Film Week”, during which think tanks, scholars and media have stepped up exchanges and actively explored expanding cooperation.
Since the beginning of 2024, China has provided more than 200 training courses in China to DRC officials in various fields to support the development of talents and the growth of young people in the DRC. The Confucius Institute, jointly established by the two sides, is becoming increasingly popular among young people in the DRC. I would like to point out that the Central African Cultural and Art Center, which has just been completed after five years, has become a new symbol of friendly cooperation between China and the DRC and will serve as an important platform for strengthening cultural exchanges between China and the DRC and China and Africa.
Fourth, mutual support between the two countries has been strengthened. On the issue of eastern DRC, China has always firmly stood on the side of fairness and justice. China actively works for peace by encouraging dialogue between various parties. In particular, Chinese peacekeepers have fulfilled their mission within the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO), which has been highly praised by the Congolese authorities. For its part, the DRC has always resolutely adhered to the one-China principle. The two sides have maintained close coordination in multilateral affairs to jointly safeguard the common interests of developing countries.
Currently, China has embarked on a new phase of deepening reforms in all areas to promote Chinese modernization, while the new state organs of the DRC are working to implement the six “major commitments” initiated by President Tshisekedi.
China-Congo relations are at a new historical starting point and have promising prospects. The new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit will soon open in Beijing, where guests from various African countries will discuss China-Africa cooperation. I believe that Chinese and African leaders will reach a new consensus on the theme of “joining forces to advance modernization and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future” at the summit.
This will set new directions for the development of China-ROC global cooperation and strategic partnership, and create new prospects for China and the ROC to develop and progress together.
Editor's Note: Zhao Bin is the Chinese Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Xinhua News Agency.
