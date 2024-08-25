DH Evening Bulletin | PM Modi speaks of severity on crimes against women; several political parties express support for Palestinian cause





Crimes against women are unpardonable sin, those who help perpetrators should not be spared: PM Modi amid protests against Kolkata rape, murder Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed crimes against women as an unpardonable sin, adding that the culprits should not be spared. Learn more Congress, SP, JD(U), AAP express support for Palestinian cause Members of several parties including the Congress, SP, JD(U) and Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday condemned Israel's “brutal aggression” against Palestinians in its war against Hamas and asked the Indian government to work towards ensuring peace and justice for the victims. Learn more Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Banned Jamaat plans return to polls through proxy candidates The banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) party is reportedly preparing a political comeback by quietly supporting proxy candidates in the upcoming general elections. Learn more Mayawati slams 'double standards' of Congress, SP, rules out future electoral alliance BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday criticised the Congress's 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' and urged people to beware of the “double standards” of the grand old party and its ally Samajwadi Party. Learn more Drug trafficking not only a challenge for India but also a global problem, says Amit Shah Indian Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said drug trafficking was not only a challenge for India but also a global problem, stressing that the country could combat the menace if it approached it with determination and strategy. Learn more Karnataka High Court stays investigation against man accused of cruelty for denying his wife French fries The Karnataka High Court has stayed the investigation into a case against a man for allegedly stopping his wife from eating French fries after they gave birth to their child in the US. Learn more What is the Unified Pension Plan? Learn about the benefits and eligibility Responding to the long-pending demands of government employees ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Saturday approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) that will ensure federal government employees get 50 per cent of their basic salary as pension. Learn more Bangladesh claim first Test win over Pakistan Bangladesh registered their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan with a 10-wicket win in the series opener in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Learn more IndiGo to introduce 'Mx' option for passengers while booking tickets IndiGo will soon introduce gender-neutral option of honorific 'Mx' for passengers at the time of ticket booking, as part of broader efforts to strengthen inclusivity Learn more Jammu and Kashmir polls 2024: Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal constituency for the first time since 2008 Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the National Conference (NC) and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Ganderbal constituency. Learn more Hezbollah fires missiles at Israel, prompting airstrikes on Lebanon Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones into Israel early Sunday, as the Israeli military said it struck Lebanon with about 100 aircraft to thwart a larger attack, in one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border war. Learn more Kangana Ranaut reveals why she skipped Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: 'Mainly avoid karti hoon filmy shaadiyon mein jaana' Actor and Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut has revealed the reason why she did not show up for billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's star-studded wedding. Learn more Man beaten to death by pastor 'to get rid of devil' in Punjab A 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, allegedly by a pastor and eight others in an attempt to “rid the devil” of his body. Learn more India considers sourcing cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan due to biorhythm issues India has considered sourcing new cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan and other range countries closer to the equator or the northern hemisphere to avoid biorhythm complications seen in big cats brought from southern hemisphere countries like South Africa and Namibia, according to official records. Learn more Published August 25, 2024, 1:19 p.m. EAST

