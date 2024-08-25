Isaac Hayes Estate Granted Emergency Hearing Over Use of Trump Song





Isaac Hayes' estate is suing Donald Trump.

On Friday (August 23), the late soul singer's son, Isaac Hayes III, announced on social media that a federal judge had granted his father's estate an emergency hearing in their lawsuit against the former president, who used “Hold On, I'm Coming” without permission at several campaign rallies.

“The Federal Court has granted our request for an emergency hearing to obtain an injunction,” Hayes III wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Donald Trump, the RNC, Trump, Trump for President Inc. 2024, Turning Point, and the NRA are scheduled to appear in court on September 3, 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Atlanta. See you in court.”

On August 11, lawyers for Isaac Hayes Enterprises filed a copyright infringement notice and threatened further legal action against the Trump campaign for its use of the Sam & Dave classic at multiple Trump rallies without permission from 2022 to 2024.

“Today, on the anniversary of my father Isaac Hayes’ death, we have repeatedly asked Donald Trump, the RNC and its representatives not to use “Hold on I’m Coming” written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter at campaign rallies, but once again, in Montana, they have used it,” Hayes III wrote on X on August 10.

He added the next day: “We demand cessation of use, removal of all related videos, a public warning, and payment of $3 million in licensing fees by August 16, 2024. Failure to comply with these obligations will result in further legal action.”

Hayes died on August 10, 2008, at the age of 65. He and David Porter wrote “Hold On, I'm Coming”, which was recorded by the soul duo Sam & Dave, and released on the Stax label in 1966, reaching number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has had his fair share of run-ins with other musical acts. Since his first presidential campaign in 2015, many prominent artists and songwriters have objected to his campaign using their songs at political rallies, including the Rolling Stones, Adele, Rihanna, the estate of Sinead O'Connor and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith.

“It is very unfortunate that these artists have posted on their social media and asked the Trump team and other candidates not to use their music – and yet their candidates continue to use their music,” James L. Walker Jr., an attorney for Hayes Enterprises, said previously.

On Friday, Foo Fighters joined the list of artists opposed to Trump using their music at his events. The Dave Grohl-led band’s 1997 anthem, “My Hero,” was played as Trump welcomed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the stage in Glendale, Arizona, after the independent presidential candidate suspended his campaign and endorsed the Republican nominee.

“Foo Fighters were not authorized to use this image, and if they had been, they would not have granted it,” a spokesperson told Billboard of the unauthorized use. Additionally, “appropriate action is being taken” against the campaign, the spokesperson continued, and any royalties earned from the use will be donated to the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz campaign.

This is the second time this week, and the third time in August, that the Trump campaign has run afoul of a superstar for using music without permission. On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung posted a 13-second video to his X account, in which Trump is seen getting off a plane while Beyoncé performs “Freedom.” The video comes well after his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Harris, had been using the song (with permission) for weeks.

Beyoncé's record label and music publisher sent a cease and desist letter to the Trump campaign on Wednesday (August 21) over its use of the song “Freedom.” Later that evening, the video was deleted from Cheung's X account.

The Federal Court granted our request for an emergency hearing to obtain an injunction.

Donald Trump, @realdonaldtrump, the RNC, Trump, Trump for President Inc. 2024, Turning Point, and the NRA are scheduled to appear in court on September 3, 2024.

— Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) August 23, 2024

