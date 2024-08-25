Polytechnics highlight the choice of 20 thousand students





On the day the results of the first phase of the national competition for access to higher education were announced, the president of the Coordinating Council of Higher Polytechnic Institutes, Maria José Fernandes, stated that “the growth trend and the unequivocal signs of confidence continue in polytechnic higher education, recognized for the quality of the training and the contribution of these institutions to the country, the regions and companies.” “The signs of confidence are reinforced by the number of students who have chosen the establishments of the polytechnic subsystem as their first option,” he added, quoted in a press release. For Maria José Fernandes, “the increase in the number of people placed in institutions located in territories with lower population density” is also relevant, favoring the economic and social development of these regions. With the 2nd phase of the competition starting on August 26, “around 5,000 places will be available,” representing a new opportunity for students to secure their place in polytechnic courses, says the Coordinating Council of Higher Polytechnic Institutes, a collegiate body that represents the public polytechnic higher education institutions. Nearly 50 thousand students were registered for the first phase of the national competition, a figure that represents an increase compared to last year, with only 14.3% of candidates excluded. The data made available by the Ministry of Education, Science and Innovation (MECI) indicate that nine out of 10 (87.8%) managed to capture one of their first three choices, “the highest values ​​in recent years and one of the most relevant factors of academic success,” the authority emphasizes. Of the 1,119 courses in public institutions available at this stage of the competition, 815 have seen all their places occupied, leaving 4,966 places remaining, the majority (76.8%) in polytechnic institutes.

