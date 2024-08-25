Politics
Opinion | Why China's GDP growth must be interpreted in light of its social contract
China cannot claim to support globalization while ignoring the concerns of Western analysts. Its policy agenda is therefore a delicate balancing act between Western concerns and its social contract. For example, it announced $42 billion in consumer stimulus measures, but not before devoting $139 billion to public projects.
Unlike harmony, the modern form of GDP is an American concept developed in the 1930s. Once hailed by the US Department of Commerce as one of the great inventions of the 20th century, it has become the benchmark for the global hierarchy, with the US-led Group of Seven (G7) at the top.
GDP plays a vital role and has been instrumental in global development since World War II. But every country follows a different development trajectory and a blind pursuit of GDP growth can have unintended effects.
For China, the cure is long, painful structural adjustments that will slow the economy while it transforms and excesses are eliminated.
In 2014, China abandoned its strict GDP targets and ushered in the new normal with a soft target of around 7 percent for 2015. Real growth for 2015 came in at 6.9 percent, the lowest rate in 25 years, prompting some Western analysts to cast serious doubt on the Chinese miracle.
Historical context is essential to assess China's development, its origins, its current direction, and how these elements interact.
To be clear, the importance of long-term development is not lost on American leaders either. But the political stakes of an electoral defeat are enormous, and the priority is naturally given to achieving short-term results, to win an election every four years.
Despite the differences between the United States and China, the underlying principle remains the same: government for the people. It is worth recalling Abraham Lincoln's words: “Government of the people, by the people, for the people.”
Edelmans' ranking is based on a survey and is not definitive, but it indicates the relative reliability of social contracts in the United States and China.
As a multipolar world takes root and pressing global issues such as climate change and inequality arise, it is time for global institutions to rethink how they assess China's development model, or for that matter other countries that do not fit the US-led G7 model.
Lub Bun Chong is a partner at C Consultancy and Helios Strategic Advisors, and the author of Managing a Chinese Partner: Insights From Four Global Companies
