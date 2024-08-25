Opinion | Why China's GDP growth must be interpreted in light of its social contract

China cannot claim to support globalization while ignoring the concerns of Western analysts. Its policy agenda is therefore a delicate balancing act between Western concerns and its social contract. For example, it announced $42 billion in consumer stimulus measures, but not before devoting $139 billion to public projects.

Chinese leadership is deeply influenced by the philosophical notion of harmony which dates back thousands of years and continues to feature prominently in its political agenda. In harmony, the cause-and-effect relationship is not linear but a dynamic cycle of change and balance, so a linear approach may lead to an incomplete assessment of China.

Unlike harmony, the modern form of GDP is an American concept developed in the 1930s. Once hailed by the US Department of Commerce as one of the great inventions of the 20th century, it has become the benchmark for the global hierarchy, with the US-led Group of Seven (G7) at the top.

GDP plays a vital role and has been instrumental in global development since World War II. But every country follows a different development trajectory and a blind pursuit of GDP growth can have unintended effects.

For China, the cure is long, painful structural adjustments that will slow the economy while it transforms and excesses are eliminated.

In 2014, China abandoned its strict GDP targets and ushered in the new normal with a soft target of around 7 percent for 2015. Real growth for 2015 came in at 6.9 percent, the lowest rate in 25 years, prompting some Western analysts to cast serious doubt on the Chinese miracle.

China's strong GDP growth has led to excesses, allowing corruption And inequality fester. With targeted stimulation, it can plug the excesses, and this, combined with its anti-corruption campaign The crisis that has lasted for more than a decade will strengthen its efforts to put an end to the misallocation of resources intended for its social contract.

Restoring investor and consumer confidence is essential for the Chinese economy. But it is also crucial to restore confidence in the functioning of society, which has been severely tested during the period of strong GDP growth. Common prosperity seeks to restore this situation with a greener and fairer society, even if there is no immediate boost to GDP.

Historical context is essential to assess China's development, its origins, its current direction, and how these elements interact.

China is playing the long game and its governance is measured by Centenary goals These goals do not change, but times change, which is why reforms and openness are essential to maintain the social contract.

To be clear, the importance of long-term development is not lost on American leaders either. But the political stakes of an electoral defeat are enormous, and the priority is naturally given to achieving short-term results, to win an election every four years.

THE US presidential election 2018 is fast approaching, and to the delight of American investors, the S&P 500 is up about 27% over the past year. In China, the S&P China 500 is lagging, down nearly 7%. The contrasting fortunes of the stock markets are emblematic of a deeper divergence in the development models of the United States and China.

Despite the differences between the United States and China, the underlying principle remains the same: government for the people. It is worth recalling Abraham Lincoln's words: “Government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

In terms of population, it is worth noting that China and the United States rank 1st and 23rd respectively in terms of citizens' trust in NGOs, businesses, government and the media, according to the 2024 survey. Edelman Trust Barometer World report.

Edelmans' ranking is based on a survey and is not definitive, but it indicates the relative reliability of social contracts in the United States and China.

As a multipolar world takes root and pressing global issues such as climate change and inequality arise, it is time for global institutions to rethink how they assess China's development model, or for that matter other countries that do not fit the US-led G7 model.

Lub Bun Chong is a partner at C Consultancy and Helios Strategic Advisors, and the author of Managing a Chinese Partner: Insights From Four Global Companies