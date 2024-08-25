Turkish KAAN fighter jet receives support from Chinese military media





BEIJING: The newly developed fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Trkiye KAAN has been given special attention by the official newspaper of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), PLA Daily, through a long article. This ambitious defense project has already attracted considerable attention in the international media. Chinese military media have called the project a historic achievement in Turkey's defense industry. The report noted that the KAAN is the first independently developed fifth-generation fighter jet, highlighting its cutting-edge capabilities, including supersonic cruise, super maneuverability, radar stealth and advanced detection systems. According to the article, these features establish the KAAN as a legitimate fifth-generation aircraft, a prestigious category shared by only a few nations in the world. He said that the Turkish Defense Industry Executive Committee announced the launch of the project in 2010. A major milestone was reached in August 2016 with the signing of a $20 billion development contract between the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI). The article adds that Trkiye's exclusion from the US-led F-35 fighter jet program, following its decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, played a key role in strengthening Trkiye's determination to develop KAAN. PLA Daily also referred to TAI Director General Mehmet Demirolu, who expressed confidence in securing around 300 orders for KAAN, including more than 100 for the Turkish Air Force Command and additional orders from countries such as Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The article notes that Trkiye's involvement in the F-35 program has significantly boosted its aerospace manufacturing capabilities. However, the development of KAAN has attracted widespread attention across the world, further strengthening Trkiye's growing presence on the global military stage. Highlighting the broader impact of Turkey's defense programs, the article notes that the country's reliance on foreign military technology has declined significantly. Furthermore, the number of aerospace and defense companies in Trkiye increased from 56 in 2002 to over 1,500 in 2019. The article said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's remarks at the launch of the KAAN that Turkey had crossed a critical threshold in fighter jet production further strengthened the KAAN's status as a symbol of national pride and technological progress.

