From Jokowi we learn that life is not only about good intentions

Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – Nasdem Party Chairman General Surya Paloh admitted that he had learned many political lessons from the leadership. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Since Jokowi, Paloh has realized that life is not just about good intentions.

Paloh conveyed this during the opening of the 3rd Nasdem Congress at JCC, Senayan, Jakarta, on Sunday night (25/8/2024). Jokowi was present directly at this event.

Also read: Like the nostalgia of the Nasdem party congress, Jokowi: Like the feeling that existed in the past

“We must thank Mr. Jokowi, you have given Nasdem many political lessons. We have learned from your leadership as President of the Republic of Indonesia for almost 10 years,” Paloh said.

“From this lesson I can understand that life is not only based on good intentions. Good intentions are natural and appropriate, but there must also be the right strategy,” he continued, greeted by laughter from the audience.

Paloh then discussed what happens if good intentions are not followed by a good strategy.

He said that Golkar Party General Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia knew the answer he was referring to.

“Even though the intentions are good, the strategy is not right, aaah, Bung Bahlil can answer that as my younger brother,” Paloh added.



Listen Latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access the news of the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

