Stanley Johnson and his son Max Johnson wear costumes during a role-play at a film production base in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. CHINA DAILY



A documentary filmmaker brings a 62-year ambition to life by completing the explorer's legendary route, reports Xing Yi in London.

It is a story of dream pursuit, a story of collaboration between China and the UK, and a story of cultural exchange and mutual learning, all contained in the new documentary film In the Footsteps of Marco Polo, which had its world premiere in London in early July.

Marco Polo was an Italian merchant and explorer who traveled across Asia along the ancient Silk Road in the 13th century, ending his journey in Dadu, the capital of the Yuan Dynasty (1271–1368), which is now Beijing.

His observations and details of his itinerary were recorded in the book The Travels of Marco Polo, which was later translated into many European languages ​​and inspired generations of Western travelers to travel east.

Stanley Johnson was one of these disciples of Marco Polo.

An author, environmentalist and former member of the European Parliament, he is also the father of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Last year, Stanley and his youngest son, Max Johnson, took part in a China-UK documentary project that showcased the country's stunning landscapes while featuring captivating interviews with locals and capturing the hilarious banter between the 84-year-old father and his 39-year-old son.

Following part of the ancient route, their journey covered more than 5,000 kilometers, starting from a land port at 5,100 meters above sea level on the China-Pakistan border at the Khunjerab Pass and passing through the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, across the Taklamakan Desert, through Gansu Province to the Mogao Caves, crossing the highlands of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and ending in Beijing.

Beginning of the dream

While a student at Oxford University in 1961, Stanley Johnson, accompanied by two friends, Tim Severin and Michael de Larrabeiti, embarked on an ambitious adventure through Turkey, Iran and Afghanistan as they approached the Chinese border.

The trio were traveling by motorcycle and discovered that it was impossible to cross the Pamir Plateau, between Central and South Asia, on two wheels.

Forced to abandon the journey, they vowed to return and complete the journey together one day, but the dream did not come true for de Larrabeiti and Severin, who died in 2008 and 2020 respectively.

In 2023, this time accompanied by his son, Stanley resumed and continued the unfinished path he had begun six decades earlier.

“This is the realization of a long-held ambition. I’ve been to China many times, but I’ve never gone all the way I wanted to go,” Stanley said at the premiere of the documentary about his journey. “Sixty-two years ago, I tried to follow Macro Polo’s path to Beijing and I didn’t make it. Sixty-two years later, we’ve made it, we’ve made it!”

Reflecting on the seven-week trip, Stanley's son Max said, “It was Confucius who said a good son is an obedient son. I'm neither, but I try. And it was really, really fun.”

He added that the trip gave him the opportunity to spend precious time with his father.

Max has also been to China before, and the first city he visited when he was 20 was Kashgar in Xinjiang, which he was able to visit again while filming the documentary last year.

“This time I went back to my country and saw the incredible development. And then, of course, I went to Beijing. I live in Hong Kong. But for me, seeing how much China has developed, how fast, it’s very fascinating,” said Max, who previously studied in Beijing and speaks fluent Mandarin.

“When you watch this movie, just remember that it was something in the spirit of doing something. Let's make a movie, let's go to China and see for yourself what it's like,” he told the audience at the premiere.

Nature, culture and men

In the documentary, Stanley and Max take the audience on a journey through some of the most breathtaking landscapes in northwest China. Driving a 4×4 SUV, the two men slowly descend 1,000 meters through more than 600 turns on a mountain road called Pan Long Road, or Dragon's Winding Road, near Kashgar.

They also board an overnight sleeper train from Hotan to Ruoqiang, the final leg of the world's first circular desert railway, which opened in 2022 and easily traverses China's largest desert, the Taklamakan. “It's the modern version of the Silk Road,” Stanley exclaims in the film.

Standing on a hot air balloon, they capture the morning rays shining on Zhangye National Geopark, creating the view of a “rainbow mountain” from the unique petrographic landform in China.

In addition to seeing beautiful scenery, the Johnsons meet various people along the way.

They are watching a performance of Xinjiang Uyghur Muqam, which includes singing, dancing, folk and classical music and which UNESCO inscribed on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008.

During their trip, they also learned from a master chef how to make Lanzhou lamian, or hand-pulled noodles originating from Lanzhou, Gansu province, which was arguably China's most popular noodle dish across the vast country and abroad.

They also had the chance to compete against Mongolian bokh wrestlers, try their hand at archery and listen to khoomei, an ancient throat chant performed by the Mongols.

They also had the opportunity to talk with historians at the sites of Xanadu, the northern capital of the Mongol Empire, and the Forbidden City, built during the Yuan Dynasty, tracing Marco Polo's footsteps to where he must have been and what he may have seen.

“We met people, had fun with them and had experiences that I will never forget,” Stanley said at the end of the documentary.